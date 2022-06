By DOUG ALDEN Associated Press BOSTON (AP) - Trevor Story hit a three-run homer out of Fenway Park, Christian Vázquez added a solo shot for a key run in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Tuesday night. Boston, wearing unusual yellow jerseys with blue trim, went ahead 4-3 in the fourth when Story put a hanging a slider from rookie Beau Brieske (1-6) on Lansdowne Street for his 11th homer this season. Vázquez lined Andrew Chafin's first pitch into the Green Monster seats for a 5-3 lead in the seventh. Rich Hill (3-4) gave up three...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO