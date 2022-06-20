ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Start Of Summer Will Bring Scattered Thunderstorms, Change In Weather Pattern

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZDrhr_0gGCvrrX00
Thunderstorms are in the forecast for most of the region on Tuesday, June 21. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A stretch of unseasonable, below-average temperatures will be coming to an end just as summer officially starts.

The most notable change in the weather pattern will be the increase in moisture, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Monday, June 20 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 70s, says the National Weather Service.

The mainly dry stretch will be followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms on the first day of summer on Tuesday, June 21, which will also usher in the start of more humid air through the end of the week.

Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the low 70s, and the storm chance starting in the mid-afternoon, and continuing through Tuesday evening.

Areas most likely to see storms are shown in green in the image above.

It will continue to be mostly cloudy on Wednesday, June 22 with a high temperature again in the low 70s and showers possible during the day and again at night.

Thursday, June 23 will be partly sunny with a 50-50 chance for showers and a high temperature in the low 70s.

Friday, June 24 will be a bit warmer with a high temperature in the upper 70s and partly sunny skies.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Young Pennsylvania Men Found Dead In Overturned Car In Maryland

Two young men from Pennsylvania were killed when their car overturned in Carroll County, MD early Sunday, June 19, authorities said. Kyler Jace Robinson, 20, was behind the wheel and Wesley Owen Singh, 19, was in the passenger's seat when police found the 2022 Hyundai Kona upside-down on Manchester Road just before 4 a.m., State Police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Accuweather
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
natureworldnews.com

American Monsoon Started With a Particularly Strong Thunderstorm

Meteorologists predict that a wave of moisture will arrive in the southwestern United States later this week, triggering the start of the North American monsoon. A tropical breeze will help kick off the yearly phenomenon that brings more rains and thunderstorms to the Southwest. Starting Thursday and Friday in areas of New Mexico, the change in wind direction from dry West to northwest winds to a moist southerly flow will allow the first scattered showers and thunderstorms to emerge in the pattern. Over the weekend and into early next week, the storms will move westward into parts of Arizona and northward into parts of Colorado and Utah.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Daily Mail

Huge 'life threatening' hurricane is set to smash Mexico coast as first tropical storm of year 'Agatha' tees up 100mph winds, flash flooding and mudslides

Mexico is bracing for its first hurricane of the season which is expected to bring 'potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.'. Hurricane Agatha could make landfall on Monday off Mexico's southern Pacific coast in the state of Oaxaca, near Puerto Escondido and Puerto Angel. The storm could pack winds as...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Summer bummer: Humid, wet weather for Northeast as seasons change

Much of the Northeast was transported back in time this weekend as conditions more akin to May than June were widespread. Despite the summer solstice, the official start of astronomical summer, being just around the corner, many residents were left to wonder what season it truly was this weekend. AccuWeather forecasters say a shift in the overall atmospheric pattern this week may continue to add to the seasonal confusion.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Driver Was High On Pot In Double Deadly Crash Involving NJDOT Truck

A 30-year-old Toms River woman was high on pot when she caused a four-car crash that left two people dead last March, authorities said. Danielle Bowker was behind the wheel of a 2018 Honda Civic heading westbound on Route 571 when she swerved while negotiating a right-hand curve around 7:15 a.m. March 29 in Manchester, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Women Found Dead In Home Off Route 17

A woman in her 30s and another in her 50s were found dead Monday in an East Rutherford home down the block from the borough police station. "At this time there are no signs of foul play," Deputy Police Chief Phillip Taormina said early Monday evening. Their identities were being...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Inmate With Last Name 'Smothers' Kills Another Prisoner In Prince George's County

A Prince George's County inmate with a peculiarly coincidental last name has been charged for the killing of another inmate this week, authorities said. Brandon Smothers, 26, fatally stabbed Domonique Thurston, 27, at the Prince George's County Department of Corrections on Dille Drive around 12:45 p.m., Monday, June 20, according to Prince George's County Police. Smothers had apparently been incarcerated for the 2021 murder of a Washington DC man.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Ravens Player Jaylon Ferguson Dead At 26

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died Tuesday night at the age of 26, reports NBC News. The Ravens did not disclose details surrounding Ferguson's death, the outlet reports. Ferguson was preparing for his fourth season with the Baltimore Ravens after being drafted in 2019. This is a developing story,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
298K+
Followers
45K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy