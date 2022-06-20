Update: Bart To Provide Direct Service Soon On Richmond Line To Sf

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating fatal shooting on a Muni Metro train that has shut down service between the Castro and West Portal stations as they search for the suspect.The SFMTA Twitter account posted shortly after 10 a.m. that police activity was causing Muni Metro delays at Castro Station. Shuttle buses were being set up to provide service between West Portal and Embarcadero stations.Authorities confirmed that emergency crews and police are at the scene.There were initial Citizen app reports of a possible shooting on a Muni Metro train, but San Francisco police have yet to confirm...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO