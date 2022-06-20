ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chicks Cut Indianapolis Concert Short: ‘We Are So Sorry We Could Not Give You the Show You Deserved’

By Gil Kaufman
 2 days ago

The Chicks surprised fans at Noblesville, Indiana’s Ruoff Music Center on Sunday night (June 19) when they cut short their show after just a handful of songs. According to WTHR , the Grammy-winning country trio performed for less than 30 minutes before leaving the stage. Some comments from fans who attended the show alluded to singer Natalie Maines possibly struggling with vocal issues , but an official statement from Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire did not provide any specifics on why the show was cut short.

“Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved,” they wrote. “OR the show we wanted to give you. We will be back Indianapolis!! Hold onto your tickets.” While a spokesperson for the group had not returned Billboard ‘s request for comment on the foreshortened show at press time, some of the fan comments on the trio’s Instagram post also alluded to possible vocal issues for Maines.

“My heart broke when Natalie fought back tears. We will be waiting – these Indiana allergies get me every year and I’ve lived here for 6 years,” read one, while another wrote, “We could tell you were really struggling! Those cotton trees get the best of us all!!” In fan-shot video from the show, an upset Maines can be heard saying, “You all will get tickets, I promise. I just can’t … we’ll try one more song. Waiting for this shot to kick in… not a shot of alcohol, a shot of steroids.”

The scotched Ruoff show came just two days after The Chicks made their debut at the Bonnaroo Festival in Manchester, Tennessee on Friday night (June 17), ripping through a set that included a mix of classics (“Goodbye Earl,” “Wide Open Spaces,” “Not Ready to Make Nice”) and burners from their most recent album, 2020’s Gaslighter (title track, “Tights on My Boat,” “March March,” “Texas Man”).

Judy Frye
2d ago

anyone who can go to another country and say something bad about Bush when he was President need's to stay out of the United States because that is very disrespectful not to just the President but to everyone who loves the United States. They lost a lot of respect they need to go to another country and retire there period

unthinkable456
2d ago

If the show was cut short then those who paid should get their money back.

JENNIFER JAPHET
2d ago

I am not particularly a new country music fan, but I dig them because they have ❤️, guts, conviction, and stand up to the statis quo and domestic abuse.

