ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State Journal-Register

Springfield esthetician opens salon and builds a beauty brand to empower others

By Royale Bonds, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRdnN_0gGCva6Q00

A love for making women feel beautiful and confident has led Springfield native Genesis Bennett, also known as GeBe, into business ownership.

At her salon, GeBeautique, Bennett offers services such as eyelash extension training courses, eyebrow tinting, eyelash extensions, makeup application and waxing.

Since opening the salon at 917 Clocktower Drive in 2021, Bennett said she feels free.

"When you're working and love what you do, it's almost like you're doing it for fun. I'm so happy I chose this career path for myself."

Bennett, 28, said she had always been creative and artsy. Makeup was just another avenue. She found her passion for the beauty business five years ago at Ulta and wanted to extend her skills to include brows, facials, waxing and body treatments.

"I started at Ulta servicing clients. It made me feel like this is what I want to do. I love helping make women feel beautiful and confident," Bennett said.

Keneisha Boozer has been a client of Bennett's for more than five years. She regularly gets brow waxing and tinting, occasional makeup applications, and lash extensions.

"It's a confident booster, even when people already feel good about themselves," said Boozer, principal at Feitshans Elementary School. "Having that extra thing that makes you feel ladylike, it's a good feeling to have."

More local news:Personal trainers in demand as Springfield fitness-focused clients return to gyms

Bennett eventually enrolled in school to become an esthetician in 2020.

University of Spa and Cosmetology Arts esthetics instructor Susan Wyatt said the demand for eyelash extensions and eyebrow waxing and tinting has grown so much that there's a waiting list into next year for the esthetician program.

"Lashes are really popular," Wyatt said.

Bennett opened her shop after completing school.

"I've seen growth since day one. My clientele has grown tremendously. People come from all over to see me to get their lashes done," Bennett said. "I'm also on StyleSeat. That helps me with booking because if you go on StyleSeat my page automatically pops up."

Boozer can attest to Bennett's growing clientele.

"She actually has a diverse clientele and I think that's important to recognize during these times. It provides a great service to our community," Boozer said.

Bennett has used her beauty brand to train other lash technicians and brow experts.

"When you have a gift I feel like it is given to you for you to share it," Bennet said. "I knew I was talented and skilled at what I do as far as lashes and brows and things of that sort. So why not introduce someone else to the opportunity? Why not show someone else how they can build their own brand and be their own boss?"

Amoriya Jordan was trained by Bennett as a lash technician almost a year ago. After training, Jordan opened Amore Lash Luxxe salon.

She said Bennett made the training process easy by demonstrating techniques and she was able to catch on fast.

Bennett also assisted Jordan in the beginning stages of her business.

"She helped with mentorship and any questions. I know I can always come to her. She also helped me with a few business ideas and strategies to bring in clients," Jordan said.

She described Bennett as really genuine.

"When you work with her just know you'll always have a longtime friend or longtime mentorship," Jordan said. "I've been doing this for a year. Sometimes, you have questions, and still to this day, I can text her, 'Hey I need help with this set' or 'Is there a way you think this will be easier' and she always helps. She still shares my posts about me doing lashes."

While her business has grown mostly by word of mouth, referrals, and training other lash technicians, Bennett said she has larger ambitions.

"I want to be global. Eventually, I want to sell products for lashes and brow products. As well as clothing for estheticians and lash techs," Bennett said." I want multiple shops throughout the U.S. I see myself being big."

Contact Royale Bonds: rbonds@gannett.com, twitter.com/@Royale59699722.

Comments / 1

Related
wmay.com

COVID Interferes With Levitt AMP, Legacy Theatre

Thursday night’s scheduled free concert as part of the Levitt AMP live music series has been postponed. The scheduled headliners, Davina and the Vagabonds, have been sidelined by COVID after returning to the U.S. from a tour in Australia. Their appearance in Springfield has been rescheduled to Wednesday, August 3rd. The free concert series on the North Mansion Y Block downtown will resume on Thursday, June 30th, with Latin dance music from Charanga Tropical, followed by fireworks.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nowdecatur.com

Field of Dreams to be Played at the Devon

June 22, 2022 – The Illinois Soybean Association (ISA) invites you to join them for a free family movie night Thursday, June 23 at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur, Illinois. They will be featuring the movie “Field of Dreams,” and sharing messages about the many everyday uses of soy from Illinois.
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Animal Shelter to Run Special Deal for 16th Anniversary

June 22, 2022 – The Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is celebrating 16 years of being in their new facility with a special event Saturday, June 25, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. There will be complimentary cake and lemonade, face painting, and balloon animals. The Mr. Softee...
MACON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulta Beauty#Estheticians#Salon#Fitness#Fashion
wnns.com

It’s 217 Pony Shoe Week! Here Are The Places To Get One

217 Food Week as back and as always you know I always I have to give you the drop on all of the places hooking you up! This food week is a 217staple: the Pony Shoe. Lets cut right to the chase, here are some of the local restaurants participating in Pony Shoe week! Check their website for a full list!
CHATHAM, IL
wlds.com

Soap Co. Coffee House Reopens Tuesday With New Ownership, Expanded Menu

A longtime downtown Jacksonville business is reopening under new ownership Tuesday. The Soap Co Coffee House has been closed for a light remodel over the last week after it was purchased by longtime manager Abbi Kafer. Soap Co was opened in 2014 by Nicole Riley and relocated to its third...
nowdecatur.com

DCLI kicks off healthcare boot camp

June 21, 2022- The Jerry J. Dawson Civic Leadership Institute (DCLI) launched year two of the healthcare boot camp on Monday. High school students who are enrolled in the five-day boot camp, are introduced to the healthcare profession through a hands on experience at local healthcare organizations. Students participating in...
DECATUR, IL
capitolwolf.com

Muni Band performance cancelled tonight

Due to the National Weather Service’s heat advisory, the Tuesday, June 21, Municipal Band Concert at Duncan Park is cancelled. The band’s next performance at the Duncan Park Bandshell is Tuesday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m.. Residents and visitors are still able to hear the Municipal Band perform...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nowdecatur.com

Memorial Health Named National Leader for Charity Care

June 20, 2022 – Memorial Health, which includes Taylorville Memorial Hospital, was one of the top 25 nonprofit hospital systems in the nation whose spending on charity care and community investment exceeded the value of their tax exemptions. The national ranking, known as the Lown Institute Hospitals Index, listed...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Crews called to fire, Haz Mat situation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a fire and Haz Mat situation on Stevenson Drive Saturday morning in Springfield. Firefighters were called to a smoldering fire next to storage silos in the 1100 block of Stevenson Dr. around 8:40 a.m. A piece of equipment described as a...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nowdecatur.com

HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing high-quality stroke care

June 20, 2022 – HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
DECATUR, IL
wlds.com

Search Is On For Missing Springfield Woman

Springfield Police are looking for a missing woman last seen on Thursday. 27 year old Rose Therese Egan was last seen at one of the McDonald’s in Springfield on Thursday. She is believed to be on foot and has no known money or transportation. No known information about her clothes and belongings are available. Egan is a former resident of Jacksonville.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Public comment now open for Springfield residents regarding HUD Annual Action Plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)–The public comment period is now open for Springfield residents to review and provide feedback to the 2022-2023 HUD Annual Action Plan. Residents may submit their comments through the website, via email to Info.OPED@springfield.il.us; or through U.S. mail to the Office of Planning & Economic Development, 800 E. Monroe, 1st Floor, Springfield, IL 62701.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

Illinois State Fair chickens out

The Illinois Department of Agriculture says both junior and open live shows at the Illinois State Fair will be cancelled for 2022 to protect from highly pathogenic avian influenza. The Departments emergency rules took effect In April, and can remain into effect up to 150 days. The emergency rule prohibits...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Normal police looking for Pekin resident on identity theft charges

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help locating a person Monday. According to a Normal Police Department Facebook post, an arrest warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Victoria Downey of Pekin. Downey has been charged with two counts of aggravated identity theft...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

ISP warns drivers of a rise in road rage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois State Police is urging motorists to tamper down the road rage. According to the ISP, there’s been an increase in road rage incidents on Chicagoland expressways that have escalated to gun violence. The ISP says 35% of expressway shootings that they’ve responded to this...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

4 arrested after multiple weekend pop-up parties

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Multiple people were arrested over the weekend after several pop-up parties in Springfield. Springfield Police say the pop-up parties resulted in fights, reckless driving, and shots fired incidents. The following people were arrested:. Chris M. Reed, 26, of Decatur, was arrested Sunday at 12:34 a.m....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy