MPD: Two men arrested, two guns seized after fight at Demetral Park

By Kyle Jones
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested two people Sunday following a fight a Demetral Park.

Officers were sent to the park just before 6:15 p.m. Several families were gathered at the park, and a fight had broken out.

During the incident, several people reportedly displayed firearms, however, police said that nobody was shot. Two firearms were seized at the scene, and two men were arrested in connection with weapons violations.

Police said there is no further threat to the neighborhood.

Comments / 2

Me
2d ago

You’re telling me that people were arrested for weapons violations? Does that mean they don’t obey gun laws?! 🤯

