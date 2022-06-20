Traffic signals recently longer on red in Abilene? City officials says no.

You know how it goes.

When you're in a hurry, you hit all the red lights.

When you need to pause while driving, to sip your drink or look at a text, they're all green.

Sometimes you get to where you want to go without interruption.

Other times, you couldn't find a green light in Green Acres.

Maybe it's the driver. Maybe traffic is heavier.

Jim Winward, public works operations manager with the city of Abilene, said there has not been a recent major adjustment to signals. So for residents recently commenting that red lights seem longer, Winward said that is not the case.

"The lights have not been adjusted except for one series of signals that were recently coordinated with each other. We paid a firm to come in and do that," he said. "But, no, we haven't made any adjustments in recent times citywide on signals."

The change was on Antilley Road in the Hendrick Medical Center South area. The three signals near the hospital and other medical facilities were coordinated the past week to allow traffic flow through all three on green, Winward said.

A traffic engineer with expertise in vehicle flow is required for any change, he said.

"There are many considerations to take before any adjustment can be made. Chances are, what people are experiencing is volumes of traffic increasing and people not getting through a complete cycle as it might have been when traffic was lighter," he said.

The Reporter-News talked this week to Winward about traffic flow in Abilene and comments by local drivers.

Here are some of his answers to our questions:

ARN: How many signals are there in the city?

Winward: "Between TxDOT signals on TxDOT roads which our folks still do the maintenance on and the city of Abilene's signalized intersections, we have close to 200."

ARN: When the signal at Ross and South 14th streets turned red for South 14th motorists, the stop was very short. Now it's about 20 seconds. Was that a change?

Winward: "Potentially, there could be a malfunction. We certainly can investigate a signal, check it and evaluate it. It's hard to say what may be causing something like that. It's not from a deliberate change in timing. It could be a part that is malfunctioning."

ARN: Is there an average stop time at a light? The stop for motorists southbound on Leggett is more than a minute at South 14th to cross or turn left.

Winward : "There is not one standard. It would depend on the size of the intersection and traffic flow. It even varies to how many different signals lights there are. Some signals have only red, yellow and green. Others have extra turn arrows or flashing yellow. Some have pedestrian crossings. Some have protected green arrows. Each of those scenarios could determine the length.

"Each signal can be independent of others depending on local and traffic flow. How close it is to the next one. Some are far apart from each other and fairly independent. Others are a few hundred yards apart and, obviously, you want to see those timed appropriately."

ARN: How does that happen?

Winward: "It takes a review and study of traffic flow. All the separate movements have to be considered, whether it's a pedestrian crossing or left-turning movements. It takes a specialized traffic engineer to sort through that to provide the safest and most efficient method for dealing with that particular intersection. A technician cannot just change (a signal) for convenience."

ARN: Does the city have a traffic engineer on staff?

Winward: There is one but the position recently has been vacant, he said. The city otherwise contracts with an outside firm for assistance.

"When we feel it's warranted, we will do studies on traffic counts and things like that. But we most often will ask a firm that has a highly specialized engineer to look at that for us and set that in motion. They have done that for us in the past."

ARN: Is Abilene a yellow-light town ... we've heard police comment that local motorists are fond of racing through intersections on yellow.

Winward: "I have no way to gauge that. That might be a question for APD."

ARN: Some traffic signals downtown change immediately when the crosswalk countdown hits zero (North Third and Pine streets, for example). Others do not (North Second and Cypress street intersection adds 32 seconds after the crosswalk warning hits zero). Why is that?

Winward: "Typically, when there is new signal equipment installed, an engineer has evaluated that intersection and expected movements and determined the appropriate amount of time for that particular movement. City staff here would not make any adjustments to that. It can be more complicated than you might think. Our folks here typically don't do that. We request experts come in to do that."

ARN: What about stoplights that begin to blink during overnight hours?

Winward: "It's the same thing, based on usage and safety factors. One of our licensed engineers would have to make the determination that at 2 o'clock in the morning these can go to a flashing yellow to allow traffic to proceed."

Greg Jaklewicz is editor of the Abilene Reporter-News and general columnist. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com .

