Memphis Grizzlies have three 2022 NBA Draft picks. We made the selections for them.

By Dani Mohr, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
The Memphis Grizzlies have a plethora of options to select as their two first-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Currently holding the No. 22, 29 and 47th picks, the Grizzlies are preparing to build around their young core. Following Memphis' last few hectic years in the selection process, there are reports the Grizzlies could still make trades.

Several names have emerged as potential picks for the Grizzlies, including Kennedy Chandler, Max Christie, and Caleb Houstan.

Here's a look at the three players that could be selected by the Grizzlies on Thursday.

Round 1: No. 22 overall

Potential pick: PG Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee)

There are several mock drafts that have Chandler will begin his NBA career in Tennessee. The 19-year-old Memphis native helped the Vols make a run in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and was awarded MVP at the 2022 SEC Tournament. Star point guard Ja Morant also advocates for Chandler's success, and tweeted his support for him.

Round 1: No. 29 overall

Potential pick: Max Christie (Michigan State)

Measuring at 6-foot-5 with a 6-8 wingspan, Christie could be selected at the lower-end of the first round. The 19-year-old guard rose to success as a freshman, earning a spot on the 2021-22 Big Ten All-Freshman Team, and became an established defender. With John Kohnchar in the final years in his contract, Christie would be a suitable replacement.

Round 2: No. 47 overall

Potential pick: Caleb Houstan (Michigan)

Although Houstan struggled his freshman season, the 19-year-old wing has the potential to be selected in the early second round of the draft. However, Houstan went 22-for-60 from 3-point range and could serve as a helpful weapon in Memphis. He also reportedly worked out with the Grizzlies about a week prior to the draft.

Dani Mohr is a trending sports writer for the South Region of USA Today Network based at The Tennessean in Nashville. Contact her at dmohr@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @daniraemohr

