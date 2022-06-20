ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Pine Key, FL

45 migrants sent back to Cuba after being stopped in boats off Florida Keys

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5AnD_0gGCvC7600

Dozens of illegal immigrants were sent back to Cuba after being stopped in four vessels off the Florida Keys, US Coast Guard officials said.

Boats carrying a total of 45 Cubans were spotted by civilians beginning late Wednesday about 12 miles south of Boot Key, according to the US Coast Guard 7th District on Sunday.

Three other “rustic” vessels carrying more migrants headed to the US were then intercepted by Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew on Friday, including one about 17 miles south of Long Key.

Photos released by the Coast Guard Sunday showed the migrants tightly huddled on small wooden boats, including one that appeared to be extremely tattered.

“The possibility of being stopped by Coast Guard crews while illegally migrating through the Caribbean Sea is high,” Lt. Cmdr. Mark Cobb of the Coast Guard’s Seventh District said in a statement. “No one should risk their lives on unsafe rustic vessels in unpredictable seas.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03cpXb_0gGCvC7600
A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of this rustic vessel about 22 miles south of Big Pine Key, Florida, on June 17, 2022.
U.S. Coast Guard District 7
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ULycI_0gGCvC7600
Coast Guard crews have interdicted 2,464 Cubans since October, marking the largest exodus of migrants since 2016.
U.S. Coast Guard District 7

The four interdictions off the Florida Keys came just days after the Coast Guard returned 52 people to Cuba on Tuesday upon being stopped south of Key West and other areas while in four boats and one inflatable vessel, the Miami Herald reported .

Coast Guard crews have interdicted 2,464 Cubans since October, marking the largest exodus of migrants since 2016 – when nearly 5,400 Cubans were stopped while trying to enter the US illegally, data shows.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

‘It could happen fast:’ Meteorologist tells Floridians to monitor Gulf system

The first storm of the Atlantic hurricane season may arrive just in time for the season’s June 1 start date. A tropical system over the Yucatan Peninsula, the remnants of a Pacific hurricane that struck Mexico on Monday, has a 60 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical storm or depression later this week, the National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday morning. If it reaches sustained winds of at least 39 mph, it would be named Alex.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Cruise passengers 'report nausea and vomiting from chemical fumes' on board Carnival Magic ship as US Coast Guard prepares to board vessel in Virginia after Bahamas voyage

The Coast Guard are investigating a chemical smell reportedly causing illnesses among passengers on board a cruise ship in Virginia on Wednesday night. Passengers of the cruise ship Carnival Magic were said to be vomiting and feeling nauseous after they reported chemical fumes aboard the vessel. Members of the Coast...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Pine Key, FL
State
Florida State
City
Key West, FL
Local
Florida Government
24/7 Wall St.

30 American Beaches That May Soon Disappear

Beach communities are well familiar with such hazards as storms, floods, and erosion. And with more frequent and intense rainstorms associated with rising sea levels, the problems created by these weather events will get worse with the climate emergency, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Already, some of America’s most popular beaches have lost […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Florida Keys#U S Coast Guard#Illegal Immigrants#Cubans#Boot Key#The Coast Guard#U S Coast Guard District
POLITICO

DeSantis: 'Nice try' on 2024 question

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Who wants to know? — Gov. Ron DeSantis — fresh off a speech in New York City on Sunday that drew protesters — sidestepped several questions about 2024 thrown his way during a Monday appearance on Fox News. Words — Let’s be...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy