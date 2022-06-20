ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gigi Hadid wishes ex Zayn Malik a happy Father’s Day with rare pic of daughter

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42fhS1_0gGCv6tz00

Gigi Hadid honored Zayn Malik on Father’s Day with a social media tribute despite their split.

The model, 27, began her Sunday Instagram uploads with a message for her dad, Mohamed Hadid.

“Happy Fathers Day to my sweet baba,” she captioned a throwback photo with the 73-year-old real estate developer via Instagram Stories. “I love you!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sb3U8_0gGCv6tz00
Gigi Hadid wished Zayn Malik a happy Father’s Day after their breakup.
GC Images

The Los Angeles native went on to share a sweet snap of Malik, 29, playing with their 1-year-old, Khai. The father-daughter pair appeared to be making art with paint markers.

“& to Khai’s baba!!!!” Gigi captioned the social media upload.

She and the former One Direction member welcomed their baby girl in September 2020. They split in October of the following year after the singer made headlines for a conflict with Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X6v3S_0gGCv6tz00
Hadid posted a sweet Instagram shot of Malik playing with daughter Khai.
gigihadid/Instagram

The “X Factor” alum was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment after the alleged altercation, which he pleaded no contest to in October 2021.

Malik allegedly called the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 58, a “f–king Dutch slut” and pushed her into a dresser, telling the Bravo personality to “stay away” from Khai, according to a citation obtained by Page Six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RlFz8_0gGCv6tz00
The model gave birth to Khai in September 2020.
GC Images

Malik told TMZ in a statement that he “adamantly” denied striking the reality star.

“I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vevmv_0gGCv6tz00
Malik and Hadid split in October 2021.
zayn/Instagram

The songwriter was subsequently put on 90-day probation for each offense (360 days total) and ordered to complete an anger management class, as well as a domestic violence program.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter [Khai] to grow up in,” the American Music Award winner wrote in a statement at the time. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.”

Malik went on to write that he agreed “not to contest the claims” made by Yolanda in order to “protect that space” for Khai.

As for Gigi, she issued a statement through her rep at the time reading, “Gigi is solely focused on the best for [daughter] Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Pete Davidson Debuts New Look That Matches Girlfriend Kim Kardashian

On May 27, Pete Davidson was spotted in public for the first time since he formally exited his job at Saturday Night Live last weekend. The comedian did not put in an appearance at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, even though he and her sister Kim Kardashian are still going strong. The wedding was in Italy and Davidson did not make it to the festivities.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian praises ‘best dad’ Kanye West on Father’s Day

Kim Kardashian celebrated Father’s Day by praising ex Kanye West via social media. “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye ✨,” the reality star, 41, wrote in a post shared to her Instagram Stories on Sunday. The message was accompanied by a pic of the rapper, 45, smiling and posing with their kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. The Skims founder also honored her late father, Robert Kardashian, and gave a shout-out to “best step dad” Caitlyn Jenner for raising her and her famous siblings...
Page Six

David and Victoria Beckham’s daughter, Harper, looks all grown up on Italy trip

David Beckham is adorably spending father-daughter time with Harper on a Venice vacation. The former professional soccer player, 47, and the 10-year-old jetted off to Italy last week. “Creating special memories,” he captioned an Instagram video Monday. “Ssssssshhhhhhh don’t tell mummy 9am Gelato 🍨 sorry mummy.” Victoria Beckham, who also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, with David, commented, “Did u bring mummy one of those hats home?!?! I love u both sooooo much!!! X special time with daddy is everything!!! X.” The athlete documented more of the trip on his Instagram Story that same day, including multiple gondola rides and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zayn Malik
Person
Yolanda Hadid
Person
Gigi Hadid
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fathers Day#Instagram Stories#Dutch#Bravo#Gc Images Malik#Tmz
Page Six

Tori Spelling details daughter Stella’s hardships after middle school graduation

Tori Spelling congratulated her daughter Stella on graduating middle school in a heartfelt Instagram post detailing the many obstacles the 14-year-old has faced. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, 49, shared with her 1.6 million followers Thursday. “So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate,” she continued, adding that Stella “proved them all wrong!” Spelling wrote that she was “so beyond proud” to “look up at that stage” during the graduation...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Dean McDermott and ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace attend son Jack’s graduation

Dean McDermott and his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, put on a united front at their son Jack’s college graduation Thursday. The 23-year-old San Francisco State University grad was all smiles in a purple cap and gown with his divorced parents after the ceremony. “So proud of this young man!!” McDermott, 55, captioned a family photo via Instagram. “He graduated SFSU today!! So grateful to take part in this celebration and journey with @jackmonty and @maryjoeustace.” Eustace, 60, posted a picture of her own, captioned, “Bliss with the graduate. #love.” Jack’s stepmom, Tori Spelling, did not appear to attend the ceremony. (She and McDermott have...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OK! Magazine

Jessica Simpson's Mini-Me Maxwell Drew Is Growing Up So Fast! See Her Daughter's Funky Style

Jessica Simpson's 10-year-old daughter, Maxwell Drew, has clearly inherited a passion for fashion!The other day, the singer-actress, 41, posted a photo of her eldest child clad in an oversized Wu-Tang tee and a pair of rectangle rose-framed sunglasses, but the real showstopper was her hair, as her two braids featured a bright aqua hue."Shades of blue #MAXIDREW," the bubbly blonde captioned the snap."Beautiful girl ❤️," commented Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, while Kim Kardashian left a flew blue heart emojis on the post. Speaking of Kardashian, Maxwell's eclectic look was somewhat reminiscent of something the reality star's...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Lilibet’s Baby Photo Has Fans Convinced She’ll Look Just Like Diana When She Grows Up—See the Resemblance Here

Click here to read the full article. She gets it from her family! Ever since her first photos were released, royal fans have been debating baby Lili’s resemblance to her royal family members. The big question is, who does Lilibet look like the most? Lilibet Diana celebrated her first birthday on June 4, 2022, at her parent’s residence at Frogmore Cottage in the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Harry’s home country to celebrate his grandmother’s 70th year of service during the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Photographer Misan Harriman released pictures of the birthday celebration on June 4, 2022. He...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson’s Son Ryder, 18, Towers Over Her As She Takes Stroll With Her 3 Kids In NYC

Kate Hudson has a new man to look up to — her son! On Wednesday, June 15, the 43-year-old actress was spotted with her two sons, Ryder Robinson, 18, and Bingham Bellamy, 10, as well as her daughter, Rani Fujikawa, 3. In photos of the family’s outing, Ryder towered over his mom, who he trumped by over a head. It is clear that the now-adult grandson of iconic actress Goldie Hawn, 76, got his height from his biological father, singer Chris Robinson, 55, who stands at 6 foot 2 inches!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James will not be attending her wedding to Sam Asghari... but are 'happy' for her and wish their mother the 'best'

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline will not be attending her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari. Mark Vincent Kaplan, an attorney representing Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed to TMZ that the duo would not be present at today's nuptials. 'Although the boys will not be in attendance,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

118K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy