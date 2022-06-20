ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We're heading in the wrong direction': Galesburg struggles to hire police officers

By Samuel Lisec, Galesburg Register-Mail
 2 days ago
GALESBURG — The Galesburg Police Department is currently eight officers short from its total capacity of 51 officers.

Russel Idle, chief of Galesburg’s police department, said that the city’s force has been struggling to recruit new officers since 2020. Idle said that police departments across the nation have been experiencing shortages as applications have slowed and resignations and retirements have climbed.

“If someone needs the police or dials 911, we have enough officers, we're going to be there, that's not a problem," Idle said. “But we have our officers working a whole lot of overtime and some of the community policing activities or traffic enforcement activities or violence prevention activities — some of those things above and beyond just your essential law enforcement functions — are kind of taking a back seat.”

Pool of potential officers shrinking

Though the chief of police said that the overall rate of resignations and retirements have increased — with resignations increasing by approximately 25% since Jan. 2020 — the Galesburg police department’s main problem is recruiting new officers at the “bottom end.”

Idle said that fewer people are applying to become police officers because of the impact of COVID-19 and what he described as an “attack on law enforcement” that has negatively impacted the public perception of police.

“You're seeing some sensationalized high profile cases … and those kinds of things which have a negative impact on public perception, a 24-hour news cycle turning, sensationalizing everything and blowing everything up,” Idle said.

As a result, Idle said there is “nobody to hire” because Galesburg is now competing with all other police departments in Illinois from the same shrinking pool of new officers.

The Galesburg police department typically opens testing for new officers only once every two years. For the very first time in 2021, the Galesburg police department held two testing periods in the same year.

Idle said the Galesburg police department will do the same thing this year, holding its second testing period for new officers in October. The Galesburg police department currently has six new applicants, but Idle said that historically only about half of a pool of applicants end up qualified.

The chief of police said that most applicants come from within 75 miles of Knox County. Idle said that the Galesburg police department most recent peak was 49 officers between the years of 2015 and 2016.

Competing against pay, incentives

Of the officers that have left the Galesburg police department in the past several years, Idle said that about half have retired and half have resigned.

The chief of police said that there can be multiple reasons why officers resign, though most are resigning to work at other police departments that offer better pay or work incentives.

The police chief said that there are two main incentives to draw new officers to a police department: the pay and the quality of life that a department offers — such as through its leave time, shift structure, equipment, agency atmosphere and opportunities for advancement in specialized skills or units.

Idle said the Galesburg police department is far superior to some police departments in the state but there are also many police departments that have better pay and benefits. Idle told the Galesburg city council on June 6 that compared to other police departments in the state, “we’re a little behind.”

The chief of police said that the Galesburg police department has been “brainstorming” numerous concepts with the city since 2021 for possible incentives to attract potential officers to Galesburg though they are still in the preliminary stages.

Certain incentives — like the 35-year maximum age people can be to become police officers or the size of police officer’s pensions — are determined by state statute and out of the city’s control.

“We have to be able to compete with every other agency for that finite pool of applicants until the labor environment changes, which I assume at some point it will go back the other way,” Idle said. “It can't go on forever.”

