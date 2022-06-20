ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Kansas man killed on motorcycle

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l5gUf_0gGCtmlY00

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY (KSNT) – A 40-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday night just after 9 p.m. when a 19-year-old driver went left of center and hit the cyclist head-on at a high rate of speed, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Motorcycle crash leaves 2 dead in Topeka

KHP reported the family of the motorcyclist was at the scene at the time of the crash.

Hiawatha man found dead following motorcycle crash

According to authorities, the 19-year-old driver from Lansing was in a 2021 Jeep Renegade. The driver had a possible injury and was wearing a seatbelt. A 17-year-old passenger, also from Lansing, was uninjured, according to the KHP. The passenger in the Jeep was wearing a seatbelt.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

The motorcyclist, a Leavenworth man, was riding a 2021 Suzuki 250X and was not wearing a helmet, according to the highway patrol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

GoFundMe created for victim of early-morning fatal Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a Topeka man killed in an early-morning shooting over the weekend has created a GoFundMe to cover the costs of the unexpected funeral. Mary Chacon says her family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for a funeral for her brother-in-law, Alfredo Campa-Vasquez, 28, of Topeka, the victim of an early-morning shooting on Saturday.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

2 identified after car, money stolen in Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The 25-year-old man and the 27-year-old woman who law enforcement believe are responsible for thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods and a 2014 Lincoln MKX SUV have been identified by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron M. Griffith, 25, of Topeka, and Halie N. Clinton, 27, of Topeka, were both […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

2 men injured running from the law in Kansas

WYANDOTTE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men complained of pain after crashing their car in Wyandotte County while fleeing law enforcement. Just before 2 a.m. Monday morning, two men fleeing from the Kansas Highway Patrol in Wyandotte County attempted to enter the ramp on eastbound I-70 too fast. Their vehicle, a 2013 Ford Fusion, went off […]
WIBW

Wamego Police Chief fired

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Mike Baker is no longer the Police Chief in the City of Wamego. In an email sent to WIBW, Wamego City Manager Stacie Eichem released the following statement:. “Mike Baker’s employment with the City of Wamego ended this morning on June 22, 2022. The City...
WAMEGO, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, KS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Sports
City
Leavenworth, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Hiawatha, KS
Topeka, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
bartlesvilleradio.com

Topeka Woman Arrested on Warrant, Drug Charges

The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests a Topeka woman on a warrant and drug charges. According to the CPD, the suspect, 28-year-old Aalijah Lawton, was seen pulling into Casey's General Store on Wednesday after police were notified that she had allegedly been driving recklessly and running vehicles off of Highway 75. When running a warrants check, officers observed that Lawton had an active warrant for aggravated vehicular battery and leaving the scene of an accident in Shawnee County, Kansas.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

LPD identifies victim who died in fatal collision with light pole

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police have identified the victim who died when his vehicle hit a light pole early Sunday morning. The Lawrence Police Department says on Tuesday, June 21, it identified the victim in a fatal crash on Sunday morning as Michael Travis Gibbons, 33, of Lawrence. Around...
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Jeep Renegade#Ksnt 27 News#Top Stories On Ksnt Com#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

Car crash takes out traffic light in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash temporarily knocked out power to a traffic light at an intersection in Topeka, on Wednesday. According to a City of Topeka spokesperson, a crash at SE 10th Street and SE Madison Street caused the power to go out with a traffic light located there. Temporary stop signs were put […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Caution needed on Kansas roads during Harvest

KANSAS (KSNT) – It’s that time of year and drivers are being asked to take some caution as wheat harvest gets underway. The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking people to be patient around farm trucks, tractors, combines, and other farm vehicles. “As the busy farming season is underway, each traveler in Kansas needs to be […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Storms blamed for 2 overnight fires in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Overnight storms may be the cause of two attic fires in Manhattan at two homes right next to each other. First responders believe the fires may be due to storm damage to the electrical service supplying both houses, according to the Manhattan Fire Department. At 1:30 a.m., the Manhattan Fire Department responded […]
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KSNT News

Topeka man arrested for shattering windows of several businesses

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly breaking the windows of several businesses in West Topeka, on Tuesday. According to the TPD, at 8:54 a.m. on June 21, in the area of 21st Street and Westport Road, they received a call regarding reports of local businesses having their windows […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas lawyer tried to run down councilman, his wife: affidavit

COUNCIL GROVE (KSNT) – Details have begun to emerge surrounding a Council Grove attorney that has been accused of attempting to use a semi-tractor-trailer to run down a city councilman and his wife. Attorney Steven D. Iverson is facing several charges including two counts of aggravated assault, one count of interference with law enforcement, interference […]
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
KSNT News

Topeka’s ‘Holidome’ is about to come crashing down

Topeka (KSNT)- City of Topeka leaders are getting an update on plans to bring a new apartment complex to West Topeka, but not without a landmark coming down to make space. The plan is to create two buildings filled with studio and single-room apartments. Developers expect between 220 to 255 apartments will soon be available […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka hit-and-run suspect in custody, sheriff says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office after a hit-and-run crash. According to the Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 in the area of the 2800 block of Northwest 75 Highway, deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers responded to a two-vehicle car crash. Witnesses […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Person killed in crash was Lawrence man, 33

The driver who was killed in a crash early Sunday was Michael Travis “Gibby” Gibbons, 33, of Lawrence. Lawrence police said they were dispatched to a vehicle crashed into a light pole around 2:15 a.m. Sunday at 31st Street and Atchison Avenue. Officers found that a vehicle had...
LAWRENCE, KS
KVOE

KBI says Oklahoma man died along Kansas Turnpike in northeast Lyon County

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says an Oklahoma man was found dead along the Kansas Turnpike in far northeast Lyon County late last week. Spokesperson Melissa Underwood says inquiries developed before a man was found near mile marker 153, roughly six miles northeast of the Admire-Council Grove exit and near the Lyon-Wabaunsee county line, shortly after 3:30 pm. Both Lyon County deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers began searching for the man, later identified as Jacob Coffey, age 39 from Bartlesville. A woman had said she was traveling with Coffey northbound when he began “acting erratically,” according to Underwood. After they pulled over, Coffey got out of the vehicle and refused to get back inside.
KSNT News

KBI: Dead Oklahoma man found in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is saying that no foul play is involved in the death of a man along a highway in Lyon County. According to the KBI, they were contacted by the Kansas Highway Patrol at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 17 after the body of a deceased man […]
KSNT News

KSNT News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy