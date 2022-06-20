Kansas man killed on motorcycle

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY (KSNT) – A 40-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday night just after 9 p.m. when a 19-year-old driver went left of center and hit the cyclist head-on at a high rate of speed, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP reported the family of the motorcyclist was at the scene at the time of the crash.

According to authorities, the 19-year-old driver from Lansing was in a 2021 Jeep Renegade. The driver had a possible injury and was wearing a seatbelt. A 17-year-old passenger, also from Lansing, was uninjured, according to the KHP. The passenger in the Jeep was wearing a seatbelt.

The motorcyclist, a Leavenworth man, was riding a 2021 Suzuki 250X and was not wearing a helmet, according to the highway patrol.

