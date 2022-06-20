Agricultural Youth Mentorship Program Back Again in 2022!
By Joanna Guza
Farmer for a Day youth mentorship program is back again on August 3-6 during the Winnebago County Fair in Oshkosh, WI. This agricultural mentorship program connects local youth to agriculture, STEAM, the county fair and other hands-on activities to encourage continued...
In partnership with UW Extension of Fond du Lac County, the City of Fond du Lac is starting a Youth In Governance (YIG) Program for high school youth. This is a school-year-long program starting in August of 2022 and running until May 2023. Youth are engaged in city government by participating in select Fond du Lac City Commission/Board Meetings.
MADISON, WI – The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) and the Center for Dairy Research (CDR) today applauded the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) direction of $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) monies to supplement the work of the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA). Speaking at WCMA member Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese in Waterloo, WI on Monday, USDA officials added they will also make $22.9 million in agency appropriations available to DBIA and three other innovation centers operating nationwide in Fiscal Year 2022.
Keep an eye on your picnic baskets, and garbage cans, for that matter. Two black bear sightings were recorded in video in far southwest Sheboygan County late last week. One was captured on cell phone video in a farm field in Beechwood, while the second sighting was reported in Parnell.
Summer is “high season” not only for tourism here, but also for maintenance on the roads traveled when touring. In the City of Sheboygan, a few more were added to the list on Wednesday. On Thursday, June 23rd, Zimbal Avenue between North 7th and 8th Streets will be...
Operating vehicles while intoxicated is a “no-no” on the road, and also on the water. An effort coordinated between the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard, the state DNR and others will help emphasize that point during the upcoming July 4th weekend with Operation Dry Water. The three-day weekend will see an increase in outreach, education and enforcement surrounding boating under the influence.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – A West Bend Man was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-43 south of Sheboygan Wednesday morning. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department received several 911 calls at 9:22 about the crash in the Northbound lanes at Weeden Creek Road in the Town of Wilson – investigators say the motorcycle was northbound and changed lanes, hitting a guard rail. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. The Northbound Lanes of I-43 were closed down for about two hours, and a cause hasn’t been determined. The name of the driver who was killed won’t be released until after 10 Thursday morning. Kohler Police, Town of Wilson First Responders, The Highway Department, and Orange Cross Ambulance assisting at the scene.
