FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly released surveillance footage shows the tense moments inside a Fairview Park store that led to a woman being abducted in her own car. According to Fairview Park police, the 66-year-old woman told officers last December she was inside the AT&T store at the Westgate shopping center when another woman took her keys from her purse and ran outside.

FAIRVIEW PARK, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO