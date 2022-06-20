ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE Newsfeed: Preparing for flooding, Downtown officer-involved shooting, More rain, Juneteenth closures, Explora camp

By Isaac Cruz
 2 days ago

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico counties race against clock as threat of flooding looms – With rain in the forecast for at least the next couple of days, flash flooding has become a major concern in Mora and San Miguel counties. To prepare, residents have been working alongside the state and National Guard to fill sandbags to place in and around their homes. Crews are trying to reduce the risk of flooding by building water bars and altering bulldozer lines from the fire fight to divert the water from going into the burn scar. The Mora community is calling for more volunteers to help place sandbags to help divert rising water.

[2] APD: Suspect dead in downtown officer-involved shooting – Early Sunday morning police say a man pulled up in his car to officers near Central and 2nd.  Police say the man drove up to them and said he had a gun and the officers were going to have to shoot him. Officials say officers gave multiple requests for the man to drop his gun and he refused to do so. Eventually, shots were fired. The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The officers involved were not hurt and will be put on standard leave as is customary for this situation.

[3] Heavy rain on the way -Light, scattered showers are pushing north/northeast through eastern and north-central New Mexico Monday morning. These will end by around 8 AM. The Four Corners area will be dry and sunny Monday, while the middle and upper Rio Grande Valley may see isolated showers or storms, and the most widespread rain will be in the lower Rio Grande Valley and east/southeast plains. A flood watch will be in effect today for the lower Rio Grande Valley, Sacramento Mountains and Gila. Rain will continue into the overnight hours, and much heavier, widespread rain will move into the state from south to north on Tuesday

[4] What’s closed in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho on June 20? – Many government services in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho will be closed to celebrate the Juneteenth Holiday. In Albuquerque, most city offices are closed. That includes senior centers and senior meal sites. The BioPark and Sunport will still be open, along with ABQ Ride and Sun Van. City golf courses will also be open. In Rio Rancho, all city offices and departments are closed expect for Cabezon and Haynes pool.

[5] Explora contest lets teens learn about creating apps – Explora is hosting a contest for kids to learn about creating apps online. The contest, for 10th through 12th graders, will take place over two weeks at Explora’s ‘X Studio.’ Teens will learn about app design, coding, marketing and project management. The first week kids off July 18 and cash prizes will be awarded to winning ideas.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

