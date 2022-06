On Saturday night, June 25, Elizabethton’s former standout Keith Turner will be inducted into the 2022 Carter County Sports Hall of Fame. In the 1982 and 83 seasons, Keith was All-Big 10, all-district tournament, Region MVP and the King of Bluegrass all-tournament team. He was first upper East Tennessee team and was selected all-state. It was coach Len Dugger’s fourth season at Elizabethton, and this 1982-83 team would take him to the state tournament. “Keith was the Heart and Soul of the team, stated Dugger.” “He had a leadership ability that made him special. He loved the game and was always trying to get better.”

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO