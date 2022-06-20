New Philadelphia Post 139 falls in tournament championship game

Cambridge Post 84 won Sunday's championship in the Ed Breehl Sr. Tournament by defeating New Philadelphia Post 139 Black Sox, 7-6.

The game was tied at six with Cambridge Post 84 batting in the top of the seventh when Cambridge took the lead for good on a sacrifice fly.

Maddox Brown led the Black Sox offense with two doubles and a single, Elliot Warner added two singles, Gavin Blake tripled and Noah Bollon doubled.

Elliot Warner got the start on the mound and cruised through five and a third innings, allowing eight hits and four earned runs while striking out four and walking none.

New Philadelphia reached the championship game behind a stellar effort by Brandt Wells against Central Ohio Post 171. Wells threw a complete game shutout, allowing only three hits and striking out eight to lead Post 139 to a 10-0 victory.

New Philadelphia's 12-hit attack was led by Gaven Blake (two singles), Chase Haver (two singles), Warner (double, single) and Bollon (double).