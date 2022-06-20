ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

New Philadelphia Post 139 falls in tournament championship game

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPx5q_0gGCsy9F00

Cambridge Post 84 won Sunday's championship in the Ed Breehl Sr. Tournament by defeating New Philadelphia Post 139 Black Sox, 7-6.

The game was tied at six with Cambridge Post 84 batting in the top of the seventh when Cambridge took the lead for good on a sacrifice fly.

Maddox Brown led the Black Sox offense with two doubles and a single, Elliot Warner added two singles, Gavin Blake tripled and Noah Bollon doubled.

Elliot Warner got the start on the mound and cruised through five and a third innings, allowing eight hits and four earned runs while striking out four and walking none.

New Philadelphia reached the championship game behind a stellar effort by Brandt Wells against Central Ohio Post 171. Wells threw a complete game shutout, allowing only three hits and striking out eight to lead Post 139 to a 10-0 victory.

New Philadelphia's 12-hit attack was led by Gaven Blake (two singles), Chase Haver (two singles), Warner (double, single) and Bollon (double).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Ohio

What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
The Athens NEWS

Local teacher captures several awards at Miss Ohio Competition

While she didn't walk away with the title of Miss Ohio, a local teacher was honored with several awards during the state competition that wrapped up in Mansfield Saturday night. Emily Legenza, 24, is currently the choir director for the Alexander Middle and High School choirs and also teaches general music for Grades 6-12. In her time out of the classroom, she is the varsity cheer coach. A 2020 Ohio...
MANSFIELD, OH
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Canton, OH

The beautiful city of Canton is located near the middle and west branches of Nimishillen Creek. Founded in 1805, it was a heavy manufacturing area with many railroad lines, making it an essential spot for shipping and transportation. Today, Canton is one of Ohio's prime cities in various areas, including...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cambridge, OH
City
New Philadelphia, OH
Cambridge, OH
Sports
New Philadelphia, OH
Sports
whbc.com

Orrville Man Falls to Death at Dover Dam

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Orrville man is dead, killed after falling from a prohibited area of the Dover Dam along the Tuscarawas River north of Dover on Sunday. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Walter Rogers was trying to grab some coins from...
DOVER, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron celebrates Juneteenth with annual festival

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron community came together Sunday for the 24th Annual Akron Juneteenth Festival. The festival kicked off at noon with the West Akron Parade. The event continues at the Stoner/Hawkins Park from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy food, a Black business market, the Gerald R. Carter Teen Talent […]
AKRON, OH
News-Herald.com

Dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad a suitable celebration

A dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad was the setting when four onetime News-Herald colleagues recently reunited. It had been at least 30 years since most of us had worked together and, except for me, all had moved on to other employment as writers. But now our former editor had moved back to Ohio, and we wanted to reconnect.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Cambridge Post 84#The Black Sox#Brandt Wells#Central Ohio Post 171#Warner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
whbc.com

Buzzbin to Close Next Week, Co-Owner Cites Lack of Support

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Lots of social media reaction to word that Buzzbin in downtown Canton is closing after next Tuesday night’s show. Co-owner Julia Bentley says there was a lack of community support, so she’s looking to move the live music venue elsewhere.
CANTON, OH
WHIZ

Zane’s Trace Commemoration Parade held throughout Downtown Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zane’s Trace Commemoration hosted a parade Saturday morning, showcasing over 100 entries to help celebrate the founding of Zanesville. The parade stretched downtown, drawing in large crowds to cheer on paraders as the community honored the return of the historic event. This year’s parade...
wtuz.com

Straight Line Wind Reached 100 MPH

More information is released about the intense thunderstorm that swept through Tuscarawas County in the early morning hours of June 14th. The National Weather Service Pittsburgh released a public information statement after a survey team investigated storm damage along Schupps Hill Road and Buehler Hill Road, south of Stone Creek.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Section of Devonwood Road closed in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the city of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. Devonwood Road from Redwood Road to Clifton. Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan...
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Tuesday Musical 2022-23 concert series announced

AKRON, Ohio – Tuesday Musical has announced its 2022-23 Akron Concert Series. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. at EJ Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. “This season celebrates the excitement, energy and excellence of today’s classical music,” Tuesday Musical Executive Director Cynthia Snider said in a press release. “We’re mixing genres, superstar artists, and under-the-radar gems to create musical experiences that audiences haven’t experienced before and can’t find anywhere else in our region.”
AKRON, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy