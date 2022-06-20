Recent New Philadelphia graduate and soon-to-be Youngstown State University runner Owen Brady competed in the New Balance Nationals held at Franklin Field on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia last weekend.

Brady finished 25th in the boys' 3200-meters with a time of 9 minutes, 48.42 seconds on Friday, and was 43rd in the 1600 with a 4:17.90 on Sunday.

At the state track and field championships, Brady ran to a eighth-place finish in the Division I 1600 as he clocked in with a time of 4:16.96.

In his career at New Philadelphia High School, Brady developed into one of the most accomplished runners in school history, qualifying for the Division I state championships in cross country and track during his junior and senior years.

Brady finished eighth in the 3200 at the 2021 State Track and Field Championships and eighth in the 1600 at the 2022 State Track and Field Championships. He lowered the New Philadelphia High School 1600 record by 7.31 seconds and came within 0.17 seconds of tying the 3200 record set by Aidan Harr in 2018.

Brady will continue his running career at Division I Youngstown State University where he will major in biology.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Owen Brady runs at New Balance Nationals