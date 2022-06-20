ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Owen Brady runs at New Balance Nationals

By Times-Reporter Staff Report
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DoK7V_0gGCsxGW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLmgt_0gGCsxGW00

Recent New Philadelphia graduate and soon-to-be Youngstown State University runner Owen Brady competed in the New Balance Nationals held at Franklin Field on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia last weekend.

Brady finished 25th in the boys' 3200-meters with a time of 9 minutes, 48.42 seconds on Friday, and was 43rd in the 1600 with a 4:17.90 on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktTD1_0gGCsxGW00

At the state track and field championships, Brady ran to a eighth-place finish in the Division I 1600 as he clocked in with a time of 4:16.96.

In his career at New Philadelphia High School, Brady developed into one of the most accomplished runners in school history, qualifying for the Division I state championships in cross country and track during his junior and senior years.

Brady finished eighth in the 3200 at the 2021 State Track and Field Championships and eighth in the 1600 at the 2022 State Track and Field Championships. He lowered the New Philadelphia High School 1600 record by 7.31 seconds and came within 0.17 seconds of tying the 3200 record set by Aidan Harr in 2018.

Brady will continue his running career at Division I Youngstown State University where he will major in biology.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Owen Brady runs at New Balance Nationals

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Buckeye roster is full of Tigers for the Penn-Ohio Classic

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – For six members of the Springfield Tigers football team, this summer provides a bittersweet moment to play together one more time.  Six Tiger teammates will participate in the 46th annual Penn-Ohio Stateline Classic all-star football game Thursday, June 23rd at Geneva College’s Reeves Stadium.  The kickoff is set for 7:00 […]
BEAVER FALLS, PA
WFMJ.com

Jim Tressel stepping down as YSU President

Youngstown State University will have new leadership in the near future. An email to YSU students and staff announced that Jim Tressel will step down from his position as President of the university. "Ellen and I plan to step aside as President and First Lady of our beloved YSU, effective...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Philadelphia, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
New Philadelphia, OH
City
Philadelphia, PA
New Philadelphia, OH
Sports
27 First News

Keimone Lamar Black, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keimone Lamar Black, 29, of Youngstown, transitioned to his heavenly home Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Keimone also known as DJ WiFly was born September 16, 1992 to his biological parents, Keith Black and Suvella Ravnell. At three months, Keimone was taken in by his Aunt Nina Jackson and raised by her until the time of his transition.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Ohio

What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
The Athens NEWS

Local teacher captures several awards at Miss Ohio Competition

While she didn't walk away with the title of Miss Ohio, a local teacher was honored with several awards during the state competition that wrapped up in Mansfield Saturday night. Emily Legenza, 24, is currently the choir director for the Alexander Middle and High School choirs and also teaches general music for Grades 6-12. In her time out of the classroom, she is the varsity cheer coach. A 2020 Ohio...
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Balance#Track And Field#Franklin Field
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s how to skip the line at Ohio BMV

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There’s no more need to take a number and wait in line at the BMV to renew your car’s registration and license plate tags. The Ohio BMV Express kiosks, launched in October 2021, are a self-service way to quickly renew your vehicle registration, taking an average of less than two minutes to […]
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
whbc.com

Orrville Man Falls to Death at Dover Dam

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Orrville man is dead, killed after falling from a prohibited area of the Dover Dam along the Tuscarawas River north of Dover on Sunday. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Walter Rogers was trying to grab some coins from...
DOVER, OH
Farm and Dairy

Tractor takes Butler County dairyman to final resting place

Earl R. Webb remembers the day he and his dad bought the John Deere 4440. It was May 27, 1995 at a farm auction in Paris, Ohio. The tractor was the first item listed in the auction advertisement in the Farm and Dairy. “Clean John Deere 4400 Tractor, full comfort...
PARIS, OH
whbc.com

Buzzbin to Close Next Week, Co-Owner Cites Lack of Support

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Lots of social media reaction to word that Buzzbin in downtown Canton is closing after next Tuesday night’s show. Co-owner Julia Bentley says there was a lack of community support, so she’s looking to move the live music venue elsewhere.
CANTON, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy