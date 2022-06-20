Texas football lands 2023 tight end Will Randle, high school teammate of Arch Manning

Texas continues to build its southeastern footprint on the recruiting front. The Longhorns have picked up a commitment from three-star tight end Will Randle out of Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans.

Randle chose Texas over a strong offer list, including Alabama, LSU, Florida State and Miami. He becomes the sixth member of Texas’ 2023 recruiting class, joining Spencer Shannon as tight ends in the group.

247Sports composite ranks Randle as the No. 35 tight end in the nation and a top 25 player from the state of Louisiana.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder profiles as a flex tight end or H-back at the college level. Randle is a three-sport star with the athleticism to thrive in Steve Sarkisian’s offense.

Landing Randle will no doubt benefit Texas in the Arch Manning recruitment. The two are high school teammates and have taken many college visits together.