ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Tibbits to present Kids Summer Theatre Workshops in July

By Staff report
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago

From learning acting techniques to design and show production, students interested in theatre have a chance to explore with professionals of Tibbits Summer Theatre during a week-long workshop July 10-16.

Veteran Tibbits Summer Theatre company member and theatre instructor Chad Tallon, along with assistance from Tibbits company members Jesse Manson and Dennis Dizon, will lead two, week-long workshop sessions; one in performance and one in technical theatre. The sessions culminate with one showcase on July 16 for students to show off their new skills.

The morning session, available to students grades 3-12, focuses on performance and honing their acting skills. Students in performance will have activities based on age. Through games and collaboration exercises students will learn to be comfortable on stage before quickly transferring into ‘rehearsal’ mode to work on the camp's performance showcase.

The exciting new afternoon session for students in grades 5-12 explores technical theatre and the world of theatrical design. Whether exploring lighting, prop, set, or sound design, the camp will give a well-rounded, hands-on technical education which students will utilize to design, build and run as crew for the performance showcase.

Tallon expressed, “With the summer camp numbers growing year by year and the addition of new technical components, it’s been exciting to watch the evolution of the entire experience.”

He added, “As we continue to grow and adapt, I’m beyond excited to share my love for theatre with the Coldwater community, and more importantly, excited to watch the kids have an unforgettable summer experience!”

Students can attend one or both workshop sessions. No previous experience is required. The acting workshop will mainly take place from 9am-12, with the technical workshop sessions from 1-4pm. Together the workshops will present a final showcase Saturday, July 16 at 2pm. A full workshop schedule is available at Tibbits.org. Parents are responsible for lunch and transportation between sessions.

The fee for one workshop session is $150 or $125 for Tibbits members. The fee to attend both workshop sessions is $250 with a discounted price of $200 for Tibbits members.

In addition to the workshop instruction, participants receive a t-shirt and a ticket to attend a musical version of “The Jungle Book”, a professional Tibbits Popcorn Theatre production created by Chad Tallon. The workshop will adapt to any COVID guidelines at the time the workshop takes place.

Workshop registration must be completed by June 24. Online registration is available at Tibbits.org. This workshop is generously sponsored by ASAMA Coldwater Manufacturing and Frederick Family Dental.

Workshop sessions will be held at the Free Methodist Church in Coldwater, Tibbits, or another rehearsal location in Coldwater, with the showcase held at Tibbits Opera House, located at 14 S. Hanchett in Coldwater. For more information on the workshop or other Tibbits events call 517-278-6029 or visit Tibbits.org .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qqgxp_0gGCstjc00

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Tibbits to present Kids Summer Theatre Workshops in July

Comments / 0

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Longtime CEO of Kalamazoo Community Foundation steps down

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The CEO and president of the Kalamazoo Community Foundation is no longer serving in the role after a decade at the helm. Longtime foundation employee Carrie Pickett Erway stepped down in May from her role as CEO and president, spokesperson Jordan Duckens told MLive. Pickett Erway, who was named as CEO and president in 2012, left the position to spend more time with her family, Duckens said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Coldwater, MI
103.3 WKFR

New Ice Cream/Coffee Bar “The Parlor” Opening In Sturgis

Sturgis will be soon getting a new place to bring the kids, friends or family, as a new shop named The Parlor will be opening sometime in 2022 in a new building at 62160 M66 Sturgis, MI, US 49091. The new place will have ice cream, coffee, and other healthy dairy options as well. Not much is known about the shop however, as they only recently started a Facebook page and made the announcement on it:
STURGIS, MI
1077 WRKR

Battle Creek’s Kellogg’s News; Is this Deja Vu Similar To Upjohn?

When I heard the news this morning that Kellogg's was spinning off parts of its business, and moving its headquarters to Chicago, I had this terrible sense of deja vu. It was 1995 and we heard that Upjohn was merging with Pharmacia to form Pharmacia-Upjohn. That was unsettling, but that's the way of big business. But then the second shoe dropped. Pfizer bought the merged company in 2002 and moved headquarters to New Jersey. While it may not have been panic, it certainly was upsetting and cause for concern, especially for many of the scientists that were living here. Many had families and had no desire to relocate to New Jersey, which was becoming the center of the drug business.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan now recognizes Juneteenth as state holiday

LANSING, Mich. – A proclamation was issued declaring June 19, 2022, as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II issued the proclamation jointly on June 19, 2022. “Juneteenth marks a crucial day in our nation’s history to recognize the important progress...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Police locate parents of boy found in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Van Buren Township police have located the parents of a boy found Wednesday morning. Police reported around 11 a.m. that a 4-year-old boy was found in the Haggerty Sub. Officers said around 11:25 a.m. that the child was identified and his parents were...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Summer Camp#Performing#Tibbits Summer Theatre
WWMTCw

Mothers of two Sturgis teens involved in multi-vehicle crash speak out

STURGIS, Mich. — It's a parents' worst nightmare. Now, two mothers are spending their days at the bedside of their critically injured teens after they were involved in a four-car crash Friday. Fekile Lind and Jillian Romanyk are both recovering from multiple surgeries. The teens were seriously hurt in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
WILX-TV

Fire at Lansing warehouse, automotive parts supplier extinguished

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A fire broke out Monday afternoon at a major manufacturing warehouse in Mid-Michigan. Ryder Integrated Logistics, located on South Canal Road in Delta Township, burned Monday afternoon. The blaze grew quickly, producing a column of smoke visible for miles. Apart from the damage to the...
LANSING, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Two bridges closed indefinitely in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Two bridges are closed to traffic until further notice. The 40th Street bridge between W Avenue and X Avenue on Wakeshma Township and the TS Avenue bridge between 29th and 31st streets in Pavilion Township closed June 20 until further notice, a news release from the Road Commission of Kalamazoo County said.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Township woman says arsonist targets her home with kids inside

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Township resident said surveillance cameras recorded an arsonist who targeted her home while she and her children were inside. Gwendolyn Miller said the arsonist set her home on fire last Thursday morning, charring and damaging the siding directly outside her master bedroom. Miller said she was asleep in the bedroom and her children were in the home as well. She said she had no idea about the fire until her visiting sister alerted her.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Jury clears man charged with killing Portage teen in Times Square attack

NEW YORK — A verdict was reached in the case of the man who mowed down dozens of people in Times Square in 2017, killing an 18-year-old Portage Central graduate. Richard Rojas was found not responsible for one count of murder and more than 20 counts of attempted murder due to mental illness Wednesday.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Family, driver killed in head-on crash in Branch County

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Car fragments, glass and skid marks is what's left of a deadly Branch County crash. Previous Coverage: Four dead in head on crash in Branch County. The Branch County Sheriff's Office said an SUV traveling down Marshall Rd. crossed the center line Saturday afternoon and stuck a pickup truck head-on.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
townbroadcast.com

Authorities report train derailment near Martin

Firefighters with Martin Fire & Rescue Tuesday afternoon were working with the Allegan County Sherriff’s office and Allegan County EOC on a train derailment incident in the area of 10th Street and 118th Avenue. Authorities said 118th Avenue between 10th and 8th Streets will be closed until further notice. There were no injuries reported and no threat to the public at this time. (Photos courtesy of Jake Dykstra)
MARTIN, MI
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy