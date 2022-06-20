ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, WA

Deputies search for suspect who fatally shot JBLM soldier

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a suspect who fatally shot an active duty soldier Saturday evening during a social gathering at a Parkland home.

The 25-year-old victim died at the scene after paramedics were unable to revive him, the sheriff’s office said in a written statement, KOMO-TV reported. The man was stationed at Joint Base Lewis McCord.

On Sunday JBLM identified him as U.S. Army Sgt. Emmett Leviticus Moore, from East Point, Georgia. They say he was a member of 1-14 Cavalry Squadron, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Inf. Div., at JBLM.

Deputies were called to a home in the 1600 block of 112th Street S. shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the statement.

When they arrived, they found the victim inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said. Deputies searched but was unable to find the suspect who shot the man, officials said.

There was apparently some type of gathering at the home before the shooting. It was not immediately clear if the victim knew the suspect or what led to the gunfire.

