After more than 10 years of fundraising and a few years of construction, the Center for the Arts Concert Hall on George Mason University’s Fairfax Campus opened on October 6, 1990, with award-winning composer Marvin Hamlisch serving as host on opening night. The star-studded concert featured musician Jean-Pierre Rampal, comedian Robert Klein, and opera singer Roberta Peters, among others. In this photo, President George Johnson and first lady Joanne Johnson are practicing the final numbers with dancers of Hamlisch’s “A Chorus Line.” Since that night, the venue has welcomed millions for arts experiences with renowned artists from across the globe and has served as a cultural hub for Northern Virginia.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO