ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies were searching near a boat access in Alexander County when they discovered an SUV in about 30 feet of water Wednesday morning. Authorities said they were initially at the Dusty Ridge Boat Access on Lake Hickory for another investigation. They asked for help searching the water from Sherrills Ford - Terrell Fire and Rescue. Deputies said the fire department has drone equipment that allows them to search areas more easily.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO