What’s Happening SoKY – Summer Solstice Concert

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a rousing Father’s Day sermon at the Eleventh Street Baptist Church this morning when Pastor Carl Whitfield brought his wife up to the front of the church. Pastor Whitfield had been talking about the importance of fathers in a child’s life but...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-It’s lights… camera… action for students at Jennings Creek Elementary. “We were having so much fun, we had so much fun making the music video,” said Jennings Creek Elementary student Latavius Long. The non-profit organization Light of Chance filmed a music video with the...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. –BGMU stated in a social media post that Broadway Avenue is now open. The two northbound lanes of U.S. 31-W Bypass between E. 14th Avenue and Broadway Avenue remain closed. BGMU stated they hope to have them reopened by tonight. BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chloe is a two-year old black and white Pitbull mix. She still has a bit of puppy energy, but would make the sweetest house dog. She gets along well with other dogs but has an extremely high prey drive, so she would need to be in a home without cats or critters. Chloe is sprayed, housebroken and loves treats and toys. For more information about how you can adopt Chloe or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS.
It’s a busy week for Ms. Cheap with two of my favorite sales on my weekend calendar. Plus, it is also flea market weekend at The Fairgrounds Nashville. First up is the Ladies of Charity Stuff Galore sale that opens on Thursday and will be open three days a week through July 23.
GLASGOW — After over 16 years of service to the Glasgow Water Company, Scott Young said goodbye to community members and coworkers during a farewell gathering held Wednesday afternoon. Young served as the manager of the GWC until about six months ago. He stepped aside and has served in...
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - A black bear has been spotted multiple times in Smiths Grove in the past 24 hours. Local resident Kash Moore says he found the bear just off his property on Pondsville Road which is south of Smiths Grove. “I thought it was a calf, the...
The Western Kentucky State Fair returns Friday for its 70th anniversary. Tony Meacham with the fair board says many fan favorites will be returning, such as the pageants and the demolition derby. The infant, baby, and tiny tots pageants will be Saturday morning, while the Mrs. Western Kentucky State Fair...
The beach at Rough River Dam State Resort Park has been closed until further notice. “Due to new requirements provided by the health department, our beach will be temporarily closed until further notice,” park officials said. “We are working quickly to meet these new regulations so everyone can continue to utilize the beach for the summer. Thank for your patience, and we are so sorry for any inconvenience. The Kentucky Department of Parks and the health department are working together to move forward.”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Daily News has announced it will be sold after being owned by the Gaines family for 140 years. According to an article by the Bowling Green Daily News, Carpenter Newsmedia LLC, an affiliate of Alabama-based Boone Newspapers Inc., a family-owned organization, is purchasing the publication after an agreement was reached.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Biking an average of 60 miles every day for 80 days…only stopping to rest and teach. “Oh my god it’s so hard. Right now I’m really sore,” said MIT student Simone Lassar. “I just think it’s amazing, they’re doing so much at once,...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Calling all women Veterans! AMVETS Post 130 is holding their first salute dinner to female Veterans. The event is this Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at VFW Post 1298. Special speakers include Kentucky State Representative Patti Minter and former Lieutenant Governor of Kentucky and U.S. Air...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was our first calendar day of Summer! The season began officially at 4:14am, and right on cue, high heat returned Tuesday afternoon with many areas climbing back into the mid-to-upper 90s!. Readings will be very hot again Wednesday, with more humidity present. That sends...
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – More than 100 acres of land are now ash after a fast-moving brush fire sparked in Smiths Grove Monday. Several fire departments, including Smiths Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Richardsville Fire Department and Gott Volunteer Fire Department, were on the scene Monday to get the fire under control.
GLASGOW, Ky. – Due to extreme heat forecasted for the next several days, TJ Regional Health set up hydration stations in their Glasgow Community Hospital, their Columbia Hospital and inside their TJ Health Pavilion. TJ Samson executive vice president of marketing, planning and development Stacey Biggs said, “With this...
Approximately 442 Pennyrile Electric members in the North Greenville Road-Apex area will be without power due to a planned four-hour outage beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Pennyrile says the outage is to change out a pole that was damaged in Friday’s severe weather. Calls and texts are going out to the affected members.
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Larry Shane Humphrey has been named the principal for Allen County-Scottsville High School. Humphrey’s career includes serving as a high school social studies teacher and an assistant principal during his 20 year education career. Humphrey earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Western Kentucky University,...
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from June 13-20, 2022. Debra L. Shone, 58, and Don D. Kioseff, 60, both of Glasgow. June 16, 2022:. Lindsey D. Forbis, 25, and Samuel R. Beck, 33, both of Glasgow. June 17, 2022:
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Cumberland Trace Elementary Site-Based Decision Making Council announced Lori Darnell as the next principal of Cumberland Trace Elementary School. Darnell has nine years of experience in the Warren County Public Schools district, according to a release by Warren County Public Schools. Since 2016, she...
