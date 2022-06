For six weeks, the world watched as Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard went head-to-head in a heated defamation trial. At the center of the case was a 2018 OpEd that Heard wrote for The Washington Post, where she claimed she suffered from domestic abuse during the years that she was married to Depp. During the trial, both Depp and Heard accused each other of abuse and, in the end, the jury believed Johnny Depp more than they did Amber Heard, awarding him more than $10 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million out of a requested $100 million.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO