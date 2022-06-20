ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood Lake, NY

West Nyack Man Charged with Murder of Greenwood Lake Resident

By Kristine Bellino
 2 days ago
A Rockland county man is under arrest for murder after police found the body of a man who had been reported missing. According to a written release from the New York State Police, several agencies joined forces in the investigation regarding a report of a missing man. Brian Romney,...

Rockland County, NY Father Killed in Head-On Orange County Crash

A Hudson Valley father was killed in a head-on crash in Orange County on the Palisades. Three others were injured. On Thursday, New York State Police from Orange and Rockland counties confirmed an investigation into a fatal accident on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Orange County, on the border with Rockland County.
New Rochelle Man Involved in Fatal Crash in Orange County

GOSHEN, NY (June 20, 2022) — A New Rochelle man lost control of his vehicle on State Road 17, crossed the median, struck another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, killing the driver of the other vehicle. On June 17, 2022, at approximately 9:27 a.m., New York State troopers...
Fatal Freak Accident as Tree Falls on Truck Driving Along Palisades Interstate Parkway

An investigation into a fatal, freak accident that took place in Stony Point, New York is continuing. Three people were riding in a 2018 Ford F-150 that was headed north on the Palisades Interstate Parkway near Exit 16 and mile marker 29.8 at approximately 2:47pm on Sunday, June 19, 2022 when a "large tree fell from the east shoulder and struck the pickup truck," according to the New York State Police based in Haverstraw, New York.
Was the Onion Ring Created in New York?

Are you a fan of the Onion Ring? I am! Crispy batter on the outside and warm, soft onion in the middle. Believe it or not, I can still remember where I was when I had my first onion ring. It was actually homemade with a biscuit-type tempura batter and I was hooked after the first bite. Full disclosure, I also had cauliflower and broccoli made the same way that night and decided that was how I wanted to eat my veggies for the rest of my life.
Son in custody after stabbing parents in the head in Brooklyn home: NYPD

GEORGETOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A son was arrested for allegedly stabbing his parents after an argument in their Brooklyn home Tuesday night, police said. The 52-year-old father and the 65-year-old mother were both stabbed in the head inside 7314 Bergen Cove Road in Georgetown at approximately 10:10 p.m., officials said. The victims suffered multiple lacerations […]
2 men shot at Bronx basketball court

The men were shot in the Jackson Houses at Courtlandt Avenue and E. 158th Street in the Melrose section just after 9:30 p.m. One man suffered a gunshot wound to his right shoulder, while the other man had a graze wound to his head.
Arrested for a Gun Offense on the George Washington Bridge

Defense Lawyers for Clients Stopped on the GWB in Fort Lee, New Jersey and Charged with a Weapon. Constructed in October of 1927 under the authority of the then chief engineer of the Port Authority, Athmar Amman, the George Washington Bridge spans from New Jersey’s Palisades to Manhattans shores and links New York and New Jersey. Suspended over the Hudson River, the double-decked bridge runs 4760 feet from Fort Lee to New York City and carries the most traffic worldwide. Motorists commuting between the two states for work, business, and pleasure cross the bridge daily. However, not all motorists entering or exiting Fort Lee have a smooth experience crossing the bridge. Some find themselves arrested and charged with serious felony crimes for illegally possessing guns and other weapons. When that happens, Fort Lee, Bergen County, and New Jersey State law enforcement operate in accordance with the state’s tough on gun crime policies. Toward that end, they stop drivers and passengers on the GWB in Fort Lee on a regular basis, arresting, and prosecuting defendants to the law’s fullest extent. No matter what, if the police found a weapon in your vehicle or on your person, you should contact a weapons defense lawyer in short order.
Detainees die 2 days in a row while in NYC DOC custody

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For the second day in a row, a detainee died while in Department of Correction custody in New York City, officials said. The individual died Tuesday morning at Bellevue Hospital’s Prison Ward, authorities said. It marks the eighth custody death of 2022. On Monday, an inmate died at the George R. Vierno […]
