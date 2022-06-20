ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire yacht fire: 3 people, 2 dogs rescued from water after jumping overboard

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uoBnR_0gGCqq9r00

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — Three people and two dogs were rescued after jumping overboard when a fire erupted on a yacht in the Piscataqua River, New Hampshire State Police said.

According to WFXT, the blaze began about 4 p.m. Saturday as the 70-foot yacht, a 2007 Marlow called the “Elusive,” traveled toward Wentworth Marina in New Castle. The boat was “completely filled with smoke” just minutes later, police said in a news release.

“Three passengers, as well as two family dogs, jumped overboard as the boat became engulfed in flames,” said the release, which added that the NHSP Marine Patrol responded “within minutes.”

The Portsmouth Fire Department said another boat rescued the passengers and brought them ashore, where they were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for “minor injuries and hypothermia,” WFXT reported. Police also tweeted that the dogs were “safe and doing well.”

Meanwhile, the boat “drifted out of the harbor with the outgoing tide across the state line into Maine,” the release said. “Efforts by several agencies to save the boat were unsuccessful.”

The U.S. Coast Guard said the yacht was fully engulfed by 5:37 p.m., according to WFXT. It sank near Kittery, Maine, police said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, police said.

