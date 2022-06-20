ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Bots tie one, lose one and win one against Sock Puppets

chathamstartribune.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a pleasant Father’s Day evening, the Danville Otterbots managed to keep the upper hand...

www.chathamstartribune.com

chathamstartribune.com

DR's Fletcher wins mile at Adidas Nationals

Dan River sophomore Asa Fletcher capped off a stellar sophomore season by taking first place in the High School Boys Elite One Mile finals on Friday. The 2022 Adidas Outdoor Track Nationals were held June 17-19 at Truist Stadium on the campus of North Carolina A & T University. Fletcher overcame a competitive field of 32 runners and 90+ degrees weather to become the National Elite Mile champion.
RINGGOLD, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville takes series against Sock Puppets

It was rivalry weekend in Danville as the Burlington Sock Puppets came into town. However, in three very different games, Danville took the series winning two out of three. In a game with a lot of highs and lows at American Legion Post 325 Field, the Danville Otterbots won against the Burlington Sock Puppets in a tiebreaker Friday night.
DANVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke County volleyball coach charged with obscenity counts

A volleyball coach at Hidden Valley Middle School, 45-year-old Aaron King, has been charged with Indecent Exposure and Obscene Sexual Display. Police will not release any additional information at this time, but officials say the victim is an adult, the incident did not occur at a school and it is not school-related. The Roanoke County Public Schools website lists King as the school’s Head Volleyball Coach.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

You may see more yellow jackets than ever this summer. Here's why you should keep your distance

Whether yellow jackets deserve their reputation as a menace depends a lot on how many close encounters you've had lately. But this much is true: If provoked, yellow jackets will sting — often over and over — and summon many friends to the fight. They can build nests that overwhelm porch chairs and fill the insides of abandoned cars. And now, thanks to mild winters and long, dry summers, people and yellow jackets will be seeing more of each other.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs17

4-star recruit commits to Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The third top recruit of the 2023 class committed to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill women’s basketball team after RyLee Grays announced she’d be sliding on the pale blue after a social media post on Sunday. The four-star power...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cardinalnews.org

Lynchburg area has been slow to recover since 2008 recession. Why?

When it comes to post-pandemic job and economic recovery, the Lynchburg area has found itself slower on the rebound than other parts of the state — but that’s just the latest hurdle in overall sluggishness that’s persisted since the 2008 recession. While employment numbers have improved, the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Father-son bond strengthened on the diamond in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Otterbots is all about family. Just ask their manager. Desi Relaford is back for a second season as manager of the Otterbots. And the summer provides another opportunity for him to grow closer with his son, Jevin. “That’s special. Not a lot of...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

‘Furry Friends’: Nixie waiting for a family at the Franklin County Animal Shelter

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News is talking ‘Furry Friends’ Tuesday morning, bringing attention to southwest and central Virginia shelters filled with adoptable animals. On Tuesday, June 21, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought ‘Nixie’ — a 3-year-old spayed female pit mix who...
wallstreetwindow.com

Layoffs At The Richmond-Times Dispatch And The State of Local News In Danville, Virginia And Beyond – Mike Swanson

This month, Richmond’s Style Weekly ran an article titled The Incredible Shrinking Richmond-Times Dispatch. The Lee Enterprises owned newspaper has lost one third of its staff since last November. The article interviewed some of those who had been laid off by the corporate bosses and some that remain. The newspaper had served as a major flagship regional newspaper in not only the state of Virginia, but the American South for most of the twentieth century, but as the Style Weekly author writes, “For the past two decades, as the business of American newspapers has contracted and ceded ground to the digital age, a refrain from management has become commonplace in newsrooms: ‘Do more with less.’ Like most dailies, the RTD has slowly shed staff for years, with reporters straining to cover multiple beats and editors picking up additional duties, including extra weekend and night shifts, to make up for lost positions.”
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Blue Ridge Bites: Porkchops with coffee-infused spice rub

ROANOKE, Va. – You may not associate coffee with meat typically, but when done right, it really does make an amazing combination. Jacob Galbraith is the owner of Asher’s Coffee Beans in Roanoke, where he sells an amazing assortment of coffee, and now, a pretty tasty coffee-infused spice rub for meats, too.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Franks + Dranks event returns to Martinsville in July

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville’s Franks + Dranks is coming back for another night of music and food on July 8. The cook-out-themed summer event by Piedmont Arts will be held on Friday, July 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden. Music, hot dogs,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Pittsylvania County and Danville, Virginia Kick Off Joint Branding Initiative With Community Survey – Mike Swanson

I attended yesterday’s Board of Supervisors Meeting for Pittsylvania County and the most interesting aspect of the meeting was a presentation about a new joint branding initiative by the county and the city of Danville. This is a big deal and deserves going through all of the details of what this is about. It is starting with a post card that will be sent in the mail to area residents about their thoughts and feelings for the community. At first glance that might not seem like a big deal, but the end result of it will be.
DANVILLE, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Amelia, Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Brunswick, Buckingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amelia; Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Brunswick; Buckingham; Campbell; Caroline; Charles City; Charlotte; Chesterfield; City of Buena Vista; City of Colonial Heights; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Hampton; City of Hopewell; City of Lexington; City of Lynchburg; City of Newport News; City of Petersburg; City of Poquoson; City of Richmond; City of Williamsburg; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Essex; Fluvanna; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Halifax; Hanover; Henrico; Isle of Wight; James City; King William; King and Queen; Louisa; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; New Kent; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Rockbridge; Southampton; Surry; Sussex; Westmoreland; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 401 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AMELIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX BATH BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CAROLINE CHARLES CITY CHARLOTTE CHESTERFIELD CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE ESSEX FLUVANNA GLOUCESTER GOOCHLAND GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HANOVER HENRICO ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY KING AND QUEEN KING WILLIAM LOUISA LUNENBURG MECKLENBURG MIDDLESEX NEW KENT NOTTOWAY POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE GEORGE RICHMOND ROCKBRIDGE SOUTHAMPTON SURRY SUSSEX WESTMORELAND YORK VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA COLONIAL HEIGHTS EMPORIA FRANKLIN HAMPTON HOPEWELL LEXINGTON LYNCHBURG NEWPORT NEWS PETERSBURG POQUOSON RICHMOND WILLIAMSBURG
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
wcti12.com

Burlington Christian Academy coach arrested

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police officers said they arrested 23-year-old Marissa Carter on one count of Felony Sex Act with a Student and one count of Felony Indecent Liberties with a Student. Detectives started investigating after they received a tip about the coach who is an employee of Burlington Christian Academy. Investigators believe one student is involved, but no others. She was given a $10,000 secured bond.
BURLINGTON, NC
chathamstartribune.com

2nd annual Hometown Heroes 4th of July celebration planned in Chatham

For the second year, the Rotary Club of Chatham is coordinating a weekend long Hometown Heroes Celebration in Chatham, Virginia, from July 1 – 3. The Rotary Club and many local civic, church, and nonprofit groups are partnering to bring old fashioned 4th of July fun to the community.
CHATHAM, VA

