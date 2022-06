Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh remains a free agent as we get closer and closer to training camp. So what are his plans since he has no NFL team heading into 2022?. According to ProFootballTalk, Suh has acknowledged that he probably won't be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth season. He told ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier this month when the team re-signed Akiem Hicks that the Bucs were "out of the picture."

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO