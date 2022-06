Florida football’s recruiting team has been hard at work since the baton was passed to Billy Napier following the 2021 season and those efforts are certainly starting to pay off. After the head coach and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond offered a scholarship to four-star cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson out of Kissimmee (Florida) Osceola back in May, it looks like the Gators are gaining ground in the rising high school senior’s recruitment.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO