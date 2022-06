MASON CITY — For Cerro Gordo County motorists, it’s good news as a heavily-used county road just north of Mason City is once again open. County Engineer Brandon Billings announced at today’s meeting of the Board of Supervisors that B-20 west of US Highway 65 is once again open after the replacement of a railroad crossing near the Lehigh Company. “B-20 is finished and open. So that crossing is done. I drove across it a bunch of times this morning and watched members of the public cross it. It is very much improved and I’m happy to see that’s complete.”

MASON CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO