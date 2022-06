There haven't been many bright spots for the Jacksonville Jaguars in recent years, but running back James Robinson is one of them. Undrafted out of Illinois State in 2020, Robinson has been the team's leading rusher in each of the past two seasons. However, after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 16 of last year, it doesn't look like the 23-year-old will be back in time for training camp.

