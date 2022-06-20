ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Belfast Harbour records financial performance bounce back

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelfast Harbour's financial performance bounced back in 2021 as port activities recovered to pre-Covid levels. Turnover increased by 17% to £73.3m on the prior year, while operating profits were up 13% to £34m. Freight, container and passenger levels in 2020 had been hit by lockdowns, restrictions and...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Five bids received for green freeports in Scotland

Five bids have been submitted to create green freeports in Scotland. Ministers want to create two special economic zones north of the border, under a scheme agreed by the Scottish and UK governments. The successful bidders will be able to offer tax incentives and lower tariffs for areas around airports,...
WORLD
BBC

Will my summer holiday flights be cancelled?

Flight cancellations and airport delays are expected to continue, affecting summer holiday plans for many. Airlines had already been struggling with staff shortages, and now face further disruption after aviation workers across Europe voted to strike. Some operators have begun cancelling flights, to try to prevent a repeat of the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

The Inside Story of the UK’s ‘Biggest Illegal Party In 20 Years’

News sites hummed and social media timelines blazed earlier this month, as thousands descended on a disused airfield in Cornwall for a free party in the English rain on the 3rd of June onwards. “Thousands attend four-day illegal rave on Cornwall moorland,” one headline from The Independent read. “Roads chaos...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Belfast Harbour#Post Brexit#Ni#Cit
The Guardian

Harrods delays summer discount sale due to global supply chain issues

Harrods has delayed its summer discount sale by two to three weeks because of global supply chain hold-ups, it has announced. “Our supply chain is running two to three weeks behind where it should be,” Michael Ward, the managing director of the upmarket Knightsbridge department store, told Bloomberg TV at the Qatar Economic Forum. “A good example of that is, we’ve just delayed the summer sale for two weeks because I need another 10% of new-season stock to allow me to function into the new year.”
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

In Pictures: Britain swelters as temperatures soar

Sun worshippers were out in force on beaches and at sporting events as the mercury rose and the UK recorded the hottest day of the year so far for the third day in a row.The Met Office said temperatures reached 30.7C (82F) at Heathrow just after midday on Friday.The highest recorded June temperature in the UK was 35.6C (95F) at Southampton Mayflower Park in June 1976, and forecasters do not expect the record to be surpassed this week.Away from the beaches, city lidos such as London Fields Lido, in Hackney, east London were an ideal spot to spend a sunny...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Day of misery for travellers as plans hit by largest rail strike for a generation

Millions of people have dealt with a day of misery as their travel  plans were thrown into disarray by the largest rail strike for a generation.Only a fifth of trains were running on Tuesday and half of lines were closed as about 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators walked out.David Raposo Buzon, a healthcare support worker in north London, who was an hour and a half late for work, pointed out that  NHS staff like him “aren’t able to strike” like those from rail companies.He waited at a bus...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Scotland’s rail network disruption continues into Wednesday amid strikes

Major disruption across Scotland’s rail network will continue into Wednesday after the first of three planned one-day strikes.Network Rail members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union began industrial action on Tuesday, and will continue on Thursday and Saturday this week.ScotRail said it is only able to run services on just five routes on these days, which will only operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm.But on the days in between, there will be continued disruption to services, the train operator warned.This is mainly due to a delay to the start of services as signallers and control room staff are not...
TRAFFIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

Calls for free Covid tests to return after UK cases surge

Free Covid tests should be made available once again as fears of a new wave of the virus grow. NHS campaigners and some MPs handed a petition to Downing Street calling for the return of free lateral flow tests. It comes after a surge in infections that has been linked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Billboard

Rising Costs Hamper Summer Rebound of Small and Mid-Sized UK Festivals

LONDON — Last month, organizers of Brainchild Festival, a 10-year-old award-winning grassroots music festival, said they were cancelling this summer’s 3,000-capacity event near the town of Lewes in East Sussex, where London three-piece PVA and DJ-producer Ahadadream were among the acts scheduled to perform. The organizers pulled the...
U.K.
The Independent

Scotland to face more rail disruption as second scheduled strike goes ahead

A second of three scheduled rail strikes will go ahead in Scotland today as talks broke down between RMT union members and railway employers.The RMT union continues to be involved in a bitter dispute over pay and working conditions, and accused the Transport Secretary of “wrecking” negotiations.Members of the union at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out on Thursday following a stoppage on Tuesday, crippling large parts of the rail network.RMT members are also scheduled to stage further strikes on Saturday.Passengers across the UK have been facing continued disruption this week, even on days in between the...
TechCrunch

Paramount+ announces plan for 150 international originals ahead of UK and Ireland launch

The global expansion of the streaming service was first announced in May. Many U.S.-based streaming services are now entering into new countries and territories, as well as investing in international content to attract new audiences and diversify their content offerings across the globe. Disney+, for example, recently launched in 16 markets across the Middle East and North Africa. The streaming service aims to expand to 160+ countries by its fiscal 2023.
WORLD
TechRadar

Tesco Mobile customers, be warned: EU roaming fees are coming back

Tesco Mobile is the latest UK mobile operator to abolish inclusive roaming (opens in new tab) within the European Union (EU) and will start charging customers for calls, texts and data from next year. Existing customers who entered into a contract before 16 June 2022 will still be entitled to...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Meeting sustainable development goals via robotics and autonomous systems

Robotics and autonomous systems are reshaping the world, changing healthcare, food production and biodiversity management. While they will play a fundamental role in delivering the UN Sustainable Development Goals, associated opportunities and threats are yet to be considered systematically. We report on a horizon scan evaluating robotics and autonomous systems impact on all Sustainable Development Goals, involving 102 experts from around the world. Robotics and autonomous systems are likely to transform how the Sustainable Development Goals are achieved, through replacing and supporting human activities, fostering innovation, enhancing remote access and improving monitoring. Emerging threats relate to reinforcing inequalities, exacerbating environmental change, diverting resources from tried-and-tested solutions and reducing freedom and privacy through inadequate governance. Although predicting future impacts of robotics and autonomous systems on the Sustainable Development Goals is difficult, thoroughly examining technological developments early is essential to prevent unintended detrimental consequences. Additionally, robotics and autonomous systems should be considered explicitly when developing future iterations of the Sustainable Development Goals to avoid reversing progress or exacerbating inequalities.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy