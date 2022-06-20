Book Feature: The Chasm

The way Paul Guilmoth sees the nocturnal world is intriguingly unusual: a spacetime place where darkness and light dance together giving rise to evanescent and uncanny images. Their recent book, At Night Gardens Grow, published by Stanley Barker, is a silent requiem where visual fragments coexist like in a disturbing dream: they defy any notion of rationality, embracing the stunning fascination of the unfamiliar. Between the personal landscapes of home and the landslides of identity, there is a universe made of shapes, contrast, and ambiguous feelings that harken back to a symbolism of the past, a black-and-white mythology that awakens interest in things that are created at the very moment that are destroyed. Each image requires a second look and it is as if, at each gaze, they change. They seem to be asking: Do you really realize what is evolving all around you? Are you aware of all the small details that change in the darkness of your unawareness?

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 1 DAY AGO