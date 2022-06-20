ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book Feature: The Chasm

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chasm concludes the story begun in The Seclusion, but Castle says she doesn’t rule out writing a prequel someday. Popular among high-schoolers, the books received starred reviews from School Library Journal....

Boomer Magazine

Excerpts from ‘The Little Book of Bela’isms’

Tell someone you have a Yogi Berra quote, and they’ll surely know you’re about to share a quirky quip that has a grain of truth mixed in with nonsense. Stephen Billias likens statements by his wife, Bela Breslau, to Berra’a banter. Billias and Breslau have co-written The Little Book of Bela’isms, a collection of her witticisms, each accompanied by picture and commentary. Billias presents four Bela’ism excerpts here for Boomer readers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Salon

7 thrilling books by Black authors you need to read now

From the moment authors of African descent set story to paper, they were expected to write with a singular purpose in mind — the battle for freedom. Former slaves used the quill to depict the terror of the middle passage and the cruelty of the sociopathic master. They told of harrowing escapes and how they learned to read and write, sometimes by tricking a white person to teach them, and others by trading something of value. For Black authors, both blood and ink were to be used in the fight against slavery.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

Pride and Prejudice: Chapter 20

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Pride and Prejudice, by Jane Austen is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter XX.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Elle

The book that…

Sarah Waters’s enthralling 19th-century mystery Fingersmith. Glory, the second novel by the Zimbabwe-born NoViolet Bulawayo—who has already won an armful of awards including the Caine Prize for African Writing. …I last bought:. The Power of the Dog by Thomas Savage—hoping to like it as much as Jane Campion’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Ilana Quinn

Interesting books often assigned to High School students

For most students, reading required books for school has become an unfortunate and often dreaded chore. I don’t know what it is about some high school English teachers and professors assigning awful books for coursework, but it seems to be a regular occurrence. For many students, reading books at school is their main exposure to literature, so having an unpleasant reading experience can unfortunately turn them off reading forever.
The Atlantic

The Books Swallowed by the Black Hole of the Coronavirus

There are moments when one can dive into the sustained dream of a book and stay there for hours. The spring of 2020 was not one of those times. If you weren’t actively battling COVID-19 or grieving a loved one, your life was likely all of a sudden relentlessly logistical: the sudden evaporation of childcare, the Tetris of fitting multiple working adults inside one tiny apartment, the paranoid wiping down of groceries. Reading often felt impossible, even for those of us who love to read. How could anyone focus long enough, amid all the chaos and grief, to absorb complex ideas? Instead, I found myself flicking through the latest headlines and my multiple email inboxes, or obsessively checking COVID-19 case statistics in my area. The world was on fire, and it was hard to tear my eyes away.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

How ’Deliverance’s Survival Horror Channeled the Vietnam War

Editor's Note: The following contains references to sexual assault.A group traveling into the remote countryside is unexpectedly abused and pursued, until one member finds the courage to stand up against the attackers. The set-up of John Boorman's Deliverance would become familiar territory in 1970s cinema, but the film isn't about a bunch of teenagers or summer campers, rather four well-to-do businessmen on a canoeing trip. Turning 50 this year, and made during the Vietnam War, Deliverance precipitated many of the graphic revenge/slasher movies to come, whilst drawing deep on social concerns of the time.
MOVIES
Universe Today

Want to Own a Meteorite from Geoff Notkin’s Personal Collection?

For nearly 30 years Geoff Notkin has traveled the world in search of meteorites, those ancient relics from outer space that have fallen to Earth. He shared his adventures on the Science Channel series “Meteorite Men,” and through lectures and appearances across almost every continent, he has sparked interest in space science and exploration. He has been a devoted meteorite hunter and collector, amassing a large collection. But now, after much deliberation, Notkin has decided to auction off some of his personal meteorite collection, as well as other personal items.
LIFESTYLE
UPI News

Overdue book returned to British library after 53 years

June 21 (UPI) -- An assistant working at a British library said she was stunned when a man returned a book that had been checked out in 1969. Marina Rees, a library assistant at the Shrewsbury Library in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, England, said in a video posted to the library's Facebook page that a man came in Monday to return a book he said was "rather overdue" -- about 53 years.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WWD

Sarah Jessica Parker Talks Aging

More focused than ever, Roc Skincare is kicking off a new partnership as it doubles down on purpose. The skin care brand has joined forces with Sarah Jessica Parker for the #LookForwardProject, meant to shift societal attitudes on aging. The initiative has several prongs — a campaign, a Parker-curated gift set and a charitable donation — and was born out of clinical research and women’s attitudes toward aging.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Severance’ Designers Explain the Hidden Details of the Innie and Outie Worlds

Click here to read the full article. Many sci-fi series require building a world from scratch, but “Severance” had more than one. The show, created by Dan Erickson and guided to fruition by director Ben Stiller, revolves around office workers who undergo a surgical procedure that allows them to separate their personal and professional lives. During the day, Mark (Adam Scott) and his co-workers undergo a bland, cryptic grind at the mysterious Lumon Industries, while their outside selves (otherwise known as “outies,” as opposed to “innies”) endure more familiar routines after hours. This dichotomy demanded precise visual signifiers to situate...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Top 10 books about terrible jobs

Terrible jobs are a staple of literature. But it is a somewhat loaded term inviting images of scrubbing toilets, cleaning vomit, etc, when, really, all jobs are terrible, otherwise they would not have to pay us to do them. I knew I wanted to write a novel about modern cultures...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The House of Fortune by Jessie Burton review – a sequel to The Miniaturist

When we rejoin Nella Oortman, the heroine of Jessie Burton’s blockbuster 2014 debut The Miniaturist, we find her almost as we left her. She still lives in her dead husband Johannes Brandt’s home on the Herengracht canal in Amsterdam, along with Cornelia the cook, Johannes’s once-enslaved manservant Otto, and Thea, the child Otto fathered with Johannes’s steely sister, Marin. So far so familiar, but 18 years have passed: Nella is now 37 and baby Thea a young woman. The three unrelated adults have bonded into a family after the deaths of Marin and Johannes, but their fortunes are dwindling and the once lavish house has been stripped bare.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vogue Magazine

Paul Guilmoth’s haunting photographs capture the subtle transitions of life

The way Paul Guilmoth sees the nocturnal world is intriguingly unusual: a spacetime place where darkness and light dance together giving rise to evanescent and uncanny images. Their recent book, At Night Gardens Grow, published by Stanley Barker, is a silent requiem where visual fragments coexist like in a disturbing dream: they defy any notion of rationality, embracing the stunning fascination of the unfamiliar. Between the personal landscapes of home and the landslides of identity, there is a universe made of shapes, contrast, and ambiguous feelings that harken back to a symbolism of the past, a black-and-white mythology that awakens interest in things that are created at the very moment that are destroyed. Each image requires a second look and it is as if, at each gaze, they change. They seem to be asking: Do you really realize what is evolving all around you? Are you aware of all the small details that change in the darkness of your unawareness?
PHOTOGRAPHY
PC Gamer

This collection of old game logos delights the primordial lizard parts of my dumb brain

Game+Logo mines a surprising amount of nostalgia with its simple schtick of just... posting game logos. As both I and the world get older, I'm increasingly desperate for scraps of anything to remind me of more hopeful times—cue Game+Logo (opens in new tab), a Twitter account that manages to tickle my brain by tweeting out jpegs of logos from old developers, publishers, and games.
VIDEO GAMES

