CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan community garden that grows fresh produce for those in need wants to expand. The Grayling Community Garden doesn’t look like much now, but in one month, everything from tomatoes, asparagus, green beans and squash will be ready to be picked and dropped off to those in need.

GRAYLING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO