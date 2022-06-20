ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's Here! Celebrate the Official Start of Summer With These 50 Summer Solstice Quotes

By Michelle Parkerton
 2 days ago
Unofficially, summer began for those of us living in the Northern Hemisphere on Memorial Day Weekend. But the actual, official first day of summer this year is Tuesday, June 21, 2022—the astronomical beginning of the season with the June, or summer, solstice. And we’re ready to celebrate with these 50 inspiring...

The Independent

Summer solstice 2022: What to know about the first day of summer on 21 June ?

Summer begins on Tuesday morning with the summer solstice and the longest day of the year. That’s when the Sun will appear at its northernmost point in the sky relative to the equator in the northern hemisphere: It’s also the generally recognised official beginning of summer.What is it?The summer solstice, like the seasons themselves, results from Earth’s axial tilt.Our planet spins like a top, creating day and night as one hemisphere rotates to face the Sun as the other rotates to face out into space. The axis on which this daily rotation occurs also tilts, with the hemisphere tilted toward...
The Associated Press

Thousands flock to Stonehenge to mark summer solstice

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of druids, pagans and New Age revelers greeted the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Tuesday, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. About 6,000 people gathered at the ancient stone circle in southern England to watch the sun rise at 4:49 a.m. on a clear, crisp morning, local police said.
Parade

Sunny Days Are Here Again! What Summer Solstice Actually Means

Summer has officially arrived! The first day of the season and the longest day of the year—known as the summer solstice—hit on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. In several parts of the country and in Europe, however, high temperatures over the past several weeks showed up even before the official mark of summer.
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: June 19 to 25, 2022

The summer solstice arrives on the 21st as the sun moves into Cancer, and overall the aspects this week are dreamy and creative. Great vibes all around for celebrating our protective, emotional crabs! Venus moves into chatty Gemini on the 22nd, a placement found in the charts of charmers like Emma Thompson, Al Pacino and Tom Hanks. This influence turns every date, hang and work meeting into a hilarious and intellectual discourse. It’s time to fall in love with someone’s mind!
StyleCaster

Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Is A Rollercoaster Ride, So Strap Yourselves In

Click here to read the full article. Set your inner child free, because here comes the sun! Despite where you reside in the world, the summertime is always a reason to look on the bright side of things (and your summer 2022 horoscopes prove it). Warm and beaming with life, this vivacious season is symbolic of celebration, fertility and nourishment, at least when looking at it from a spiritual standpoint. Astrologically, the summer solstice—happening on June 21 at 5:14 a.m. ET—marks the beginning of Cancer season in the northern hemisphere. There are no coincidences in astrology; the fact that the...
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Bound To Fall In Love This Summer

Click here to read the full article. As the days get longer, the temperatures begin to smolder and the dating scene starts getting wild, you know that summer is coming in hot. This is when the sun shines its brightest, making it a time to celebrate love, creation and abundance. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will fall in love during summer 2022, count your lucky stars, because Cupid’s arrow is headed right in your direction! Now that Jupiter—planet of expansion and adventure—is moving through passionate and whole-hearted Aries, you may feel eager to see the world and...
Space.com

June new moon 2022: Young moon passes Mercury

The new moon of June 2022 occurs on June 28 at 10:52 p.m. EDT (0252 GMT). The new moon occurs on June 28, at 10:52 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (0252 UTC), in New York, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory (opens in new tab). The new moon comes a day after the waning moon passes Mercury in the predawn sky.
StyleCaster

Capricorn, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Predicts A Life-Changing Romantic Affair

Click here to read the full article. Summer love is taking on a whole new meaning, because your relationships are taking the center-stage this season! Your Capricorn summer 2022 horoscope predicts so many new lovers and friends. The sun’s shift into Cancer on June 21 is not only energizing and revitalizing your relationship sector, but it will also highlight matters of “give and take”. You may be rethinking your commitments and compromises, and with Venus entering your selfless sixth house the following day, chances are these “agreements” are influencing your routine and shaping your whole life. Either way, this Venusian transit...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

A Very SF Horoscope: Cancer season may usher in 2022’s happiest month yet

Among other sweet, nostalgic offerings, Cancer season 2022 in San Francisco features Cat Power inviting SF revelers to a “Sea of Love,” as she serenades Stern Grove in the heart of the season. The song is an apt metaphor for what this loving, nurturing water sign can deliver to our lives, especially if we can give our mooniest of moods space to breathe.
Vice

Full Moon in Sagittarius, June 2022

Touring the zodiac, the signs that are in opposition to each other are, well, opposites! Opposite fiery Aries is peaceful Libra. Chill Taurus stands across from intense Scorpio. Sentimental Cancer is across from icy Capricorn, spotlight-loving Leo is across from aloof Aquarius, and diligent Virgo is across from go-with-the-flow Pisces. But what about Gemini and Sagittarius? Gemini loves to socialize and is famously chatty…is Sagittarius the opposite? No, Sag can party just as hard, and is famously talkative, known for being blunt and saying what needs to be said (and for saying what really doesn’t need to be said, too). Gemini loves to travel, and so does Sagittarius. Gemini loves research, and so does Sagittarius. So, what’s the difference? Gemini is hyper fixated on details, while Sagittarius is looking at the big picture. Gemini gathers the intel, Sagittarius spreads it far and wide. There can be a perfectionism to Gemini that Sagittarius lacks, but Sagittarius can moralize in a way that Gemini doesn’t.
pawmypets.com

Flying Dragons Exist And They Are A Wonder Of Nature.

These animals seem to have actually come out of a wonderful world. For hundreds of years, humans have been in awe of incredible mythological beings like dragons. There are legends of these great creatures that have captivated millions of people throughout background. Sadly, dragons as we imagine them do not exist, but nature surprises us with a genus of animals that are closest to dragons. The Draco category, likewise called “flying dragons”, belongs to the Agamidae family of lizards. These lizards stay in the trees of the tropical woodlands of Southeast Asia.
Parade

An Architect and an Artisan Work to Restore a Lighthouse in Hallmark Channel's Moriah's Lighthouse

Moriah (Rachelle Lefevre) is a talented woodworking artisan who carefully crafts beautiful creations for her clients in a beautiful French island town where her family has lived for generations. She dreams of one day being able to purchase the lighthouse keeper’s residence that had been home for years before being decommissioned and plans to use her skills to lovingly restore it to its full beauty. Ben (Luke Macfarlane), an American architect who checks in to her aunt’s hotel for the summer, may be the fly in the ointment – Moriah is shocked and saddened to learn Ben has been hired to design a new home for the new owner. But the purchaser has an.
SheKnows

Easy Magickal Self-Care Rituals for the Summer Solstice, According to a Tarot Priestess

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The Summer Solstice arrives in the Northern Hemisphere on June 21, bringing us our longest day of the year, the official start of summer, and a lot of magickal potential. The Summer Solstice is like the ultimate new moon and we get only one a year! Get ready to get super powered insight into what you can start fresh.
Parade

Best Zucchini Recipes

Pro-tip for this recipe: Be sure you don’t overcook the zucchini, or it will get too watery. Mediterranean Zucchini Roasted With Olives, Feta & Tomatoes. Zucchini can be unfairly maligned, but try this pantry dish and you’ll have new green-vegetable converts in your house. Add a bowl of lemony couscous on the side for a lovely light dinner.
Parade

Parade

