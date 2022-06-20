It's Here! Celebrate the Official Start of Summer With These 50 Summer Solstice Quotes

Touring the zodiac, the signs that are in opposition to each other are, well, opposites! Opposite fiery Aries is peaceful Libra. Chill Taurus stands across from intense Scorpio. Sentimental Cancer is across from icy Capricorn, spotlight-loving Leo is across from aloof Aquarius, and diligent Virgo is across from go-with-the-flow Pisces. But what about Gemini and Sagittarius? Gemini loves to socialize and is famously chatty…is Sagittarius the opposite? No, Sag can party just as hard, and is famously talkative, known for being blunt and saying what needs to be said (and for saying what really doesn’t need to be said, too). Gemini loves to travel, and so does Sagittarius. Gemini loves research, and so does Sagittarius. So, what’s the difference? Gemini is hyper fixated on details, while Sagittarius is looking at the big picture. Gemini gathers the intel, Sagittarius spreads it far and wide. There can be a perfectionism to Gemini that Sagittarius lacks, but Sagittarius can moralize in a way that Gemini doesn’t.

ASTRONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO