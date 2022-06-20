Youngstown Water Dept. spends hours repairing water main break
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews with the Youngstown Water Department spent the morning repairing a water main break.
The break was at on Midlothian Blvd. near Glenwood Blvd. The area from Firnley Avenue to Glenwood Avenue shut down just before 8 a.m. on Monday.
The road was seen buckling where the break happened.
Crews closed a portion of Midlothian Blvd. to make repairs but has since reopened.
