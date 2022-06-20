ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown Water Dept. spends hours repairing water main break

By Hanna Erdmann
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fkt9N_0gGCnhzp00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews with the Youngstown Water Department spent the morning repairing a water main break.

The break was at on Midlothian Blvd. near Glenwood Blvd. The area from Firnley Avenue to Glenwood Avenue shut down just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

Transformer issue causes hundreds to lose power in Trumbull County

The road was seen buckling where the break happened.

New business opens in Boardman

Crews closed a portion of Midlothian Blvd. to make repairs but has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
WFMJ.com

Road work through Valley for the week of June 20

With summer comes road construction, and road repair season. Here is the rundown of Ohio Department of Transportation road repairs throughout the Valley:. I-76/I-80 lane restrictions: Austintown Township. For pavement repairs, nightly from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m., between state Route 534 and I-80 at the Ohio Turnpike. I-80 between Ohio Turnpike to east of state Route 46. The expected completion date is late June.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Power restored to hundreds in Youngstown, Austintown

Hundreds of homes were without power in Youngstown and Austintown for a portion of the afternoon. Power has since been restored, according to FirstEnergy's website. At 3:20 p.m., FirstEnergy reported nearly 800 outages in Austintown, and another 369 in Youngstown. A FirstEnergy representative attributed the outages to a trip in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
mahoningmatters.com

Mosquito spraying to begin Friday in Mahoning County. Here’s the schedule

Mahoning County Public Health will begin spraying for mosquitoes Friday. The effort, supported by Ohio EPA Mosquito Control grant funding, helps to reduce mosquito populations and prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile virus, a news release states. Spraying is scheduled to take place in the following...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dept#Glenwood#Urban Construction#Youngstown Water Dept#Boardman Crews#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WFMJ.com

Lordstown board considers Warren water supply for second power plant

The Lordstown Board of Public Affairs on Tuesday is scheduled to consider resolutions that could lead to the construction of a second, one-billion-dollar power plant in the village. During a 4 p.m. meeting, the board’s agenda includes a resolution to recommend that the village council authorize Lordstown to enter into...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Power restored to hundreds in Trumbull County

FirstEnergy reported hundreds of customers lost electricity at around 6 a.m. Monday. Callers to Trumbull County Dispatch reported a blown power transformer and pole on fire at Wilson Sharpsville and Sodom Hutchings Road in Fowler Township. There were 721 outages reported in four communities. According to FirstEnergy, more than half...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy