A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 near Laurel, Maryland, Wednesday morning injured a driver and blocked several lanes, officials said. Three lanes were blocked on I-95 southbound near Exit 35 and Gorman Road, officials said. Only the left lane was getting by the crash just south of the Maryland Welcome Center rest stop in Howard County, near the Prince George's County line. Delays stretched to Maryland Route 175.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO