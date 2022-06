OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Central Square is facing felony charges after her one-year-old died in an accident in April. According to NYSP, the fatal one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 49 near Adrian Circle in the town of Constantia which is located in Oswego County. A preliminary investigation determined that 23-year-old Daschalee R. Nelipowitz lost control of her vehicle, struck an earth embankment, went airborne, and struck multiple trees on the passenger’s side of the vehicle.

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO