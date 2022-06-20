Hershey Medical Center opens new, expanded ICU

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On the seventh floor of the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, an expanded Medical Intensive Care Unite (MICU) has opened. The 24-bed unit replaces the previous 16-bed unit on the sixth floor, which will be renovated into additional patient care space.

After extensive feedback from patients, families, and staff, the new MICU has been designed to feature larger, state-of-the-art rooms and a family space with a fold-out sofa just outside of the immediate care space.

According to the release, there are also staff wellness areas including a “quiet room,” staff lounge, and mothers’ lounge.

“Our new MICU provides the most advanced medical intensive care in the region, which is what patients expect from the region’s only academic medical center,” said Deborah Berini, president of the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. “This new unit is special beyond the technology. It was designed by our physicians, staff, and patients to create a care environment that supports our teams as they work together to deliver unparalleled outcomes and patient- and family-centered care.”

The new MICU is the latest in a series of expansion and renovation projects. Others include the expansion of the emergency department and the three-floor vertical expansion at the Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

