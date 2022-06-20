ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Hershey Medical Center opens new, expanded ICU

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BxAdy_0gGCliwy00

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On the seventh floor of the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, an expanded Medical Intensive Care Unite (MICU) has opened. The 24-bed unit replaces the previous 16-bed unit on the sixth floor, which will be renovated into additional patient care space.

After extensive feedback from patients, families, and staff, the new MICU has been designed to feature larger, state-of-the-art rooms and a family space with a fold-out sofa just outside of the immediate care space.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

According to the release, there are also staff wellness areas including a “quiet room,” staff lounge, and mothers’ lounge.

“Our new MICU provides the most advanced medical intensive care in the region, which is what patients expect from the region’s only academic medical center,” said Deborah Berini, president of the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. “This new unit is special beyond the technology. It was designed by our physicians, staff, and patients to create a care environment that supports our teams as they work together to deliver unparalleled outcomes and patient- and family-centered care.”

The new MICU is the latest in a series of expansion and renovation projects. Others include the expansion of the emergency department and the three-floor vertical expansion at the Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckersasc.com

Geisinger building $500M orthopedic ASC, hospital

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health Systems plans to develop a $500 million to $600 million hospital, orthopedic surgery center, assisted living facility, welcome center and parking garage, according to northcentralpa.com. Last year, Geisinger bought more than 70 acres of property for $17 million, and it recently broke ground there on a...
DANVILLE, PA
berkscountyliving.com

The Face of Oral Surgery

When it comes to restoring the health of your smile, no practice in the area matches the experience, training and expertise of the surgeons at Berks Oral Surgery + Dental Implant Center. The group was founded in 1975 by Dr. James Ciabattoni to provide full-scope oral and maxillofacial surgery. After nearly 50 years, the practice has grown to seven surgeons across four offices in Wyomissing, Exeter, Hamburg and Ephrata. The experienced team is the area’s experts in face, mouth and jaw surgery, and they are committed to providing the highest level of surgical care in a safe, caring and friendly environment.
WYOMISSING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hershey, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Hershey, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Hershey, PA
Sports
abc27 News

What’s Going Around: Viruses, swimmer’s ear, poison ivy

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics a sharp uptick in roseola, a virus that causes a high fever for a day or two, followed by a body-wide rash. They’re also seeing hand, foot and mouth disease, swimmer’s ear, poison ivy, tick bites and strep throat. They also continue to see a few cases […]
YORK, PA
High Point University

Class of 2022 Outcomes: Billy Mathias Marches to a Future in Medicine

HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary senior from the Class of 2022:
HIGH POINT, NC
PennLive.com

York County manufacturer to expand headquarters

A manufacturer of computer numerical control cylindrical grinders and robotic automation systems is expanding its York County headquarters. Weldon Solutions is expanding its headquarters at 425 East Berlin Road in West Manchester Township. The expansion includes growing its production shop and warehouse by 18,000 square feet and its office by 3,000 square feet. The 21,000-square-foot addition will bring the facility to 61,000 square feet.
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Hospital#Milton S Hershey#Academic Medical Center#Emergency Department#Micu
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks woman, former 69 News intern crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022

READING, Pa. - A Berks County resident and former 69 News intern was named Miss Pennsylvania 2022. Alysa Bainbridge, 23 from Leesport and Miss Greater Reading was announced as Miss Pennsylvania during the crowning on Saturday night. Bainbridge was awarded a $12,000 scholarship, sponsored by York businesswoman Chloé Eichelberger, during...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Vision Home Builders owner Jeff McCreary surrenders to police

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Columbia county home builder under scrutiny from his customers surrendered to police on Tuesday. Jeff McCreary, the owner of the now-closed Vision Home Builders near Bloomsburg, faces felony charges in connection with one of his customers. Eyewitness News I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick has been looking into customer complaints for […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 43

The newest Miss Pennsylvania joins FOX43 Morning News

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Both the Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen scholarship competitions were held over the past week at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, and the newly-crowned Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, joined FOX43 on June 20 to share her story. Bainbridge hails from Berks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Building housing Hershey Theatre has new owners, new residents

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Changes are happening at a historic building in Hershey that houses the Hershey Theatre. Part of it was sold and another part was donated. Milton Hershey School (MHS) is one step closer to expanding and helping more children in financial need thanks to a purchase by the Hershey Trust Company.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy