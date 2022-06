How will everything shake out at Thursday night’s NBA draft in Brooklyn?. I would take Duke’s Paolo Banchero here (more on that coming up), but I certainly see the appeal of Smith as a fluid, 6-foot-10 athlete with an elite jumper. He shot 42 percent from three-point range on 5.5 attempts per game and 79.9 percent from the free throw line as a freshman at Auburn. He has the athleticism, lateral quickness and length to become a dominant perimeter defender. Orlando has some solid pieces but needs a No. 1 offensive option. Smith’s jumper alone gives him the potential to score 20-plus points per game in the NBA early in his career.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO