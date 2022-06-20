Fatal accident at 1936 and the I-20 south service road

Summer is here! Triple-digit temperatures (or close to them), pools are open, and everyone's ready to enjoy the sunshine. And our first OFFICIAL summer holiday is coming right up! Just a few days away from grilling, fireworks, and having fun with the family. We are ready to cut loose and have a party! Some even took today (Friday 7/1) off work so they could have a four-day weekend. Remember to keep the bigger, more dangerous fireworks out of the hands of the little ones! When I was a kid, all we were allowed to play with were the little firecrackers, the 'snaps', and 'snakes'... Nothing bigger.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO