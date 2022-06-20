ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Fatal accident at 1936 and the I-20 south service road

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is...

NewsWest 9

DPS identifies drivers in deadly Ector County crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the drivers in an Ector County crash early Wednesday morning that left one person dead. According to DPS, Daniel Chaparro Garcia, 31, of Laverne, Oklahoma, was driving a 2006 Mercury Montego southbound on FM 866. Nicholas Brent...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Fatal crash in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An Oklahoma man has died in a crash in Ector County Wednesday morning. A Mercury Montego was traveling southbound on FM 866. A semi towing oilfield equipment was traveling eastbound on SH 302. The Montego disregard a stop sign and pulled out in front of the semi. The semi then hit the Montego and during the course of the crash a second semi was struck with debris.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after crash in Ector County

ODESSA, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Ector County this morning. Texas DPS said the crash happened on Highway 302 and FM 866 at 3:30 a.m. The crash is currently under investigation and the identity of the killed person has not been released yet.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
One person killed in West Odessa R.V. fire

WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a fire at an R.V. behind a home on the 4300 block of North Flamingo Avenue in West Odessa. Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis tells CBS7 that one person inside the home died as a result of the fire. Sheriff...
WEST ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man arrested after wife’s death

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been arrested following the death of his wife earlier this year. Vitale Justice, 56, has been charged with Murder.  According to court records, on May 17, Vitale’s wife, 55-year-old Pamela Justice, was taken to Medical Center Hospital with serious injuries. Vitale reportedly told hospital staff his wife […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man threatens disabled homeowner with hammer, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man said he was threatened in his own home by a man wielding a hammer. The homeowner said Otis Shepherd came to his house on June 20, trying to sell something, and when he asked Shepherd to leave, things got heated. The whole thing was caught on camera, and Shepherd, […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after fatal crash on Front St in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on Front St. in Midland. 42-year-old Charles Young of Midland was killed in the accident on June 19 at 5:45 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that MPD and EMS were dispatched to the 3000 block of W Front. Upon their arrival, officers found a white Ford Ranger in the inside lane going westbound. The officers found Young dead at the scene.
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating pawn shop theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on June 6 the man pictured below stole a Nintendo Switch valued at $265.00 form a Cash America Pawn store.  If you recognize this man, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Police identify drivers in deadly crash

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are investigating a head-on collision that killed one person. Police and fire crews responded to the 6100 block of W. Murphy Street at around 5:42 a.m. Monday morning in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Investigators found Sergio Tavarez, 33, was traveling eastbound on Murphy...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD searching for sunglasses stealing duo

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two men accused of stealing. According to a Facebook post, on June 16, the pair pictured below stole sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut inside Music City Mall.  If you recognize either suspect, please call Sgt. Spencer at 432-335-4614 or Crime […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD identifies victim in deadly Sunday crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly crash that happened Sunday night. Charles Young, 42, of Midland, was pronounced dead at the scene. Around 5:45 p.m. on June 19, officers and paramedics were dispatched to the 3000 block of W Front to investigate a two-vehicle crash. When they […]
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Be Careful On The Roads In West Texas July 4th Weekend!!!

Summer is here! Triple-digit temperatures (or close to them), pools are open, and everyone's ready to enjoy the sunshine. And our first OFFICIAL summer holiday is coming right up! Just a few days away from grilling, fireworks, and having fun with the family. We are ready to cut loose and have a party! Some even took today (Friday 7/1) off work so they could have a four-day weekend. Remember to keep the bigger, more dangerous fireworks out of the hands of the little ones! When I was a kid, all we were allowed to play with were the little firecrackers, the 'snaps', and 'snakes'... Nothing bigger.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged with shooting at a home multiple times amid argument

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after police said put children in danger when he fired his gun at a home following a fight earlier this month. Juan Quintero, 40, has been charged with two counts of Deadly Conduct and four counts of Child Endangerment.  According to an affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Couple steals 1K worth of merchandise from Academy, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a couple accused of stealing. According to a Facebook post, the couple pictured below stole more than $1,000 worth of goods from Academy Sports. If you recognize either suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220523301. […]
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Head-on Crash Monday Morning

ODESSA – The driver of a pickup was killed in a head-on crash in Odessa early Monday morning. According to reports, police and fire crews responded to the 6100 block of W. Murphy Street at around 5:42 a.m. Monday in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Investigators found Sergio Tavarez, 33, was traveling eastbound on Murphy while David Trevizo Nevarez, 42 was traveling westbound. For an unknown reason, the vehicles crashed.  Tavarez was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin have been notified. Police did not say if Nevarez was injured. The cause of the crash is still under…
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for man who stole tips from local server

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on May 30, the man pictured below stole a server book from a local bar that contained $220 in cash and an unknown amount of tips.  Crime Stoppers asked the community for help, […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested, accused of burglarizing vehicles

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after police said he was caught burglarizing vehicles in grocery store parking lots. Edgar Montes, 34, has been charged with two counts of burglary.  According to an arrest affidavit, on June 12, a woman called the Odessa Police Department to report a break-in. She […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged with stalking, assault

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he assaulted and stalked a woman earlier this month. Alvaro Cruz Lujan, 35, has been charged with one count of Stalking, a third-degree felony, and one count of Assault.  According to an affidavit, on June 11, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded […]

