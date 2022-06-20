ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cleveland, OH

9 pups rescued from 90-degree heat in abandoned garage

By Cris Belle
 2 days ago

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Nine puppies were rescued from an abandoned, collapsed garage in East Cleveland on Thursday in 90-degree heat.

East Cleveland Firefighters assisted the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter who received a call about a mama dog going in and out of the garage under a tree and brush. That’s where they found the pups, according to the shelter’s Facebook post.

(Credit: Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter)

“The pups are doing well but are too young to be adopted, but we will be looking for foster homes for them,” the post says.

(Credit: Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter)

The shelter says they are still working on catching the mother with help from the neighbors.

If you are interested in adoption when it’s time, click here .

spectrumnews1.com

Long-lost siblings meet for the first time in Cleveland

MEDINA, Ohio — A picture of her parents reminds Anna Sardis of her own journey to find her identity. “I ended up here in Cleveland, Ohio because my adoptive parents lived here,” Sardis said. “They came from Greece, and they brought me over after they got me from the orphanage.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Food Challenges To Tackle in Ohio

Do you consider yourself to have a big appetite? Are you known for consuming large quantities of food in one sitting?. If the answer is yes, perhaps you should consider checking out these food challenges in the Buckeye State.
LAKEWOOD, OH
WILX-TV

Human remains identified by authorities as woman missing since 2015

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Remains discovered last month in Ohio have been identified as a woman who had been missing since 2015, according to authorities. Kristy Thomas was last seen alive on June 19 of that year. Her mother, Kimberly Osborne, spoke to WOIO about Thomas’s death. “I...
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald.com

Dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad a suitable celebration

A dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad was the setting when four onetime News-Herald colleagues recently reunited. It had been at least 30 years since most of us had worked together and, except for me, all had moved on to other employment as writers. But now our former editor had moved back to Ohio, and we wanted to reconnect.
AKRON, OH
