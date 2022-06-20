ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Winners and losers following the Bears' offseason program

By Brendan Sugrue
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m9zHZ_0gGCkjru00

The latest wave of the Chicago Bears offseason has come and gone as voluntary and mandatory workouts are now complete, leaving us with one final extended break before training camp officially begins.

These late spring workouts don’t reveal a ton of information as players aren’t practicing in pads and just a few practices are even mandatory. But based on playing time, highlights in practice, and possible injury news, it’s not too difficult to determine who came out a winner during this portion of the offseason and who didn’t.

Here are our winners and losers following the Bears’ latest string of workouts.

Winner: QB Justin Fields

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFQYl_0gGCkjru00
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Although quarterback Justin Fields wasn’t perfect during the Bears’ practices, he’s been getting countless opportunities to make plays to his receivers and running backs. Literally. Fields has been taking the bulk of the snaps at practice, a stark difference from a year ago where he had to settle in with veterans Andy Dalton and Nick Foles.

Now with backups Trevor Siemian and Nathan Peterman, it’s Fields’ show now and the coaches are giving him as many reps as he can handle. Whether or not Fields throws touchdowns or interceptions at this point in the offseason is irrelevant. What’s important is that he’s getting those reps in the first place in a new offense.

Loser: HC Matt Eberflus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QoIvf_0gGCkjru00
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Matt Eberflus getting placed in this category has nothing to do with his coaching or lineups that he’s putting out. It has to do with the situation involving defensive end Robert Quinn. The newest franchise leader in single-season sacks has been, not surprisingly, away during voluntary workouts. But he took it a step further when he didn’t show up for mandatory minicamp, leaving Eberflus frustrated with the pass rusher’s absence as he likely looks for a trade out of Chicago.

Eberflus is working to establish a new culture on the team and get players to buy into what he’s doing. Quinn sees the writing on the wall that this year’s Bears are going to be rebuilding and is sending a clear message that he wants out. It makes sense for all parties involved, but as a head coach, it has to be tough when one of your best players is staying away and you have to answer for it. Eberflus is coaching to win and that’s harder to do when someone who had 18.5 sacks last season doesn’t want to play. This situation most likely will be rectified by the time camp gets underway, but for now, it’s a distraction that Eberflus doesn’t need.

Winner: S Jaquan Brisker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tIll3_0gGCkjru00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

If these offseason activities are any indication, rookie safety Jaquan Brisker could be in for a hot start to his NFL career. Brisker was making plays in the secondary in many of the practices. He was snagging interceptions and breaking up passes with ease. Both coaches and media members in attendance were raving about Brisker’s performance and he might take it up a notch when the pads come on in late July.

Though depth charts won’t be officially set until camp, Brisker has been running with the starters the entire time. It’s safe to say he’s on the fast track to starting in Week 1. It’s probably even safe to say he’s going to make an immediate impact as well.

Loser: CB Kyler Gordon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPFh3_0gGCkjru00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

While one of the Bears’ second-round draft picks is making waves, the other hasn’t been on the field recently. Cornerback Kyler Gordon missed all of mandatory minicamp this past week, likely due to an injury. While nothing was officially revealed, Gordon was seen riding a stationary bike off on the sidelines at times during practice.

At this point in the offseason, any minor injury to Gordon is of little concern. The most important thing is that he’s healthy going into training camp. But still, missing all of minicamp as a rookie isn’t exactly great news.

Winner: OT Braxton Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rhp0A_0gGCkjru00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

When the Bears selected four offensive linemen on the final day of the 2022 NFL draft, it stood to reason at least one player would emerge from the group as a potential starter. It seems that might already be happening with tackle Braxton Jones.

The fifth-round pick from Southern Utah has been turning heads in practice with his long frame and played with the starters for some of the organized activities and all of minicamp. The coaching staff is excited about Jones’ prospects as a pro and while there isn’t any live hitting going on yet, it’s a positive development for the rookie heading into training camp.

Loser: OT Teven Jenkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18rhhN_0gGCkjru00
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Jones’ ascent means the potential fall of Teven Jenkins. Last year as a rookie, Jenkins was working to become the team’s franchise left tackle before a back injury sidelined him for most of the season. Now, under a new regime, Jenkins has moved to his more natural position at right tackle, but he could be losing favor with the coaching staff.

When Jones moved to starting left tackle during practice, he replaced Larry Borom, who had been working at that position for much of the offseason. Borom then moved to right tackle with the starters, regulating Jenkins to second string. Eberflus mentioned the team was simply looking at various combinations, but Jones and Borom have played in those same spots for multiple practices in a row, leaving Jenkins as a backup.

When the pads come on later this summer, we may have a different story and Jenkins could wind up with the starters again. But at this point, his lack of starting reps is concerning for someone who was held in such high regard just one year ago.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Fans Furious With Ohio State Commitment

Ohio State outdueled Tennessee and others to land a commitment from five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate on Monday. The Vols were one of Tate's other reported finalists, having hosted the premier talent on an official visit back in April. UT fans seemed to have legitimate hope that the IMG Academy standout would be coming to Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Justin Fields
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to Jeff Fisher’s USFL finish

It was a tough first season for Jeff Fisher and the Michigan Panthers. Despite having the first pick in the 2022 USFL Draft, which they used on quarterback Shea Patterson, the team finished 2-8 on the year. Thanks to a late rule change, they will actually get the first pick...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football
The Spun

Look: Ndamukong Suh Names 1 Team He Has Interest In

On Monday, free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh appeared on ESPN's NFL Live to discuss his future in the league. He made it clear that he plans on playing this upcoming season. "[I'm] excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit ‘very nervous’ about Clemson’s QB situation

Clemson boasts the fourth-best odds to win the national championship next season, but one of college football’s biggest media personalities still has some reservations about the Tigers. Speaking on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes Clemson’s quarterback situation remains a cause for concern ahead of the 2022 season. “I just think you have to be practical. I tend to think Clemson, NC State and Wake — those teams are going to be in kind of a battle,” Herbstreit said of the Atlantic Division. “Clemson has them in back-to-back weeks. So I think that’s interesting. I’ll be honest, I’m...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

According to ChicagoBears.com, the team is adding eight new staff members, including scouts Reese Hicks, Tom Bradway and Ryan Cavanaugh. The team is also hiring Blair Hitchcock as director of sports nutrition, A.J. Lamb as a sports scientist, Krithi Chandrakasan as director of football analytics, Ryan Hubley as a football systems developer and Sean Magee as chief of staff.
GREEN BAY, WI
12up

Kenny Pickett continues to make a splash with the Steelers

Big, big things are expected of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett this season and for the future. With Ben Roethlisberger retired, Pickett has some monster shoes to fill. The former Pitt standout is ready to answer the call and plenty of people believe in him. This includes LeSean McCoy, who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy