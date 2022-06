The high-powered Larks’ offense showed up to their series finale on Friday against the Colorado Roughriders to the tune of a 7-inning-run-rule. Even though the Roughriders got on the board first in the game, the Larks’ offense outscored the Roughriders 12-2. The game was also the Larks’ annual “First Responders Night” celebrating the sacrifices the emergency services make for the Hays community.

