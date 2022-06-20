ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Michael Jordan's UNC Debut Ticket to Be Auctioned, Believed to Be Only 1 in the World

By Tyler Conway
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago

The only known ticket remaining in existence from Michael Jordan's North Carolina debut is up for auction. Heritage Auctions says the bidding for the 1981 matchup...

bleacherreport.com

sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Set For January 21st, 2023 Release

As 2022’s second-half gets underway, handfuls of Air Jordan releases for 2023 have begun joining the rumor mill. Recently, a mock-up of an Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” appeared across social media channels, suggesting that NIKE, Inc. is revisiting the mid-1990s color palette next year. Predominantly clad in “Black,” the upcoming retro is expected to include eye-catching blue and yellow accents at the lace toggles, Jumpman branding and tongue’s underside, as well as the shark teeth-reminiscent details at the midsole. Semi-translucent traction underfoot is also rumored to indulge in the vibrant color combination, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8  “Aqua” that debuted in 1993 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. NIKE, Inc.’s retail version of the AJ 5 may not exactly resemble the initial mock-up included ahead, but it’s likely to include a similar arrangement as Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has been known for being self-referential while still maintaining a touch of novelty for the modern era.
APPAREL
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Expected to Release in 2023

Jordan Brand will collaborate with Nike SB on an Air Jordan 4 that’s scheduled to release in March 2023, a sneaker industry source tells Complex. News of the collaboration was first reported by Nice Kicks on Monday. No photos of the upcoming project have leaked, and the image shown...
APPAREL
State
Kansas State
State
North Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

These kids hilariously stumbled upon Michael Jordan and now we know the '[expletive] them kids' meme is real

Michael Jordan is definitely one of the coolest athletes ever. Actually, he might be the coolest athlete ever. That dude just embodies fly. That doesn’t mean he’s very nicest guy in the world, though. Scottie Pippen tried telling us that a long time ago. And, honestly? We hear you, Scottie. We just don’t care. This dude is just that cool.
KIDS
sneakernews.com

Space Jam Lands On The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low

It was only a matter of time before Jordan Brand turned its attention to this infamous “Space Jam” colorway for the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low. Already touching the iconic Bred, Columbia, Concord, and Cool Grey, the Air Jordan 11-inspired lifestyle sneaker has now adapted one of the most significant colorways in history.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 14 “Light Ginger” Set For August 24th Release

Compared to classics the likes of the AJ1 and AJ4, the Air Jordan 14 rarely ever receives much time in the spotlight. But following some love from Jayson Tatum, the silhouette is finally seeing more releases, including a women’s exclusive “Light Ginger” colorway. An appropriate complement to...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” Is Slated To Release On August 20th

New iterations of the Air Jordan 13 are few and far between. But this year, Jordan Brand is giving the silhouette some extra attention, as they’ve since released both the “Del Sol” as well as the “Brave Blue.” There are a couple upcomers on the calendar as well, including but not limited to the “French Blue” that’s slated for an August 20th arrival.
APPAREL
Person
Michael Jordan
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Pinksicle” Releasing In July Exclusively For Girls

Little girls (and small-footed women) will have a special Air Jordan 5 release all to them later this summer as a first look at the Air Jordan 5 “Pinksicle” emerges. Keeping to that clean and classic Air Jordan 5 look, this upcoming release relies on a white leather upper, translucent netting and outsoles, and a two-tone color-blocking that pairs up a summer-friendly Pinksicle and Safety Orange.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Jordan Snubs Young Fans Looking To Get A Picture

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest athletes of all time and he is certainly the best to ever step on an NBA court. These days, Jordan tends to his business ventures such as being the owner of the Charlotte Hornets. He also has a NASCAR team called 23XI Racing which in just two seasons, already has two wins to its name.
CHARLOTTE, NC
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey”

First rumored in early December 2021, the Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey” is finally set to release on June 20th. Unauthorized mockups of the pair depicted the ninth signature model in the Air Jordan series with textured light grey panels around the upper’s base and spine, while panels underneath reveled in a contrasting “Black” hue. The boldest hue of the bunch (“University Red”) landed at the top of the tongue and globe logo at the heel, which is also the case on the retail version of the shoe. Underfoot, sole units keep things simple in “White/Black,” not detracting from the titular “Particle Grey” hue.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 3 “Reimagined” Set For March 11, 2023 Release

With dozens of Air Jordan releases still left in 2022, handfuls of retros have already been teased and all-but-confirmed for 2023, among them, the Air Jordan 3 Reimagined “White Cement.”. Scheduled to launch as part of Jordan Brand’s Spring 2023 retro collection, the upcoming sneakers follow in the steps...
APPAREL
#Unc#World#Heritage Auctions#Auction#Psa
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 3 Winterized Gets Equipped With a Black and Gold Palette

When Fall and Winter seasons peak through and you’re naturally forced to deal with more rain, sleet and snow, it’s imperative to have a pair of sneakers on deck that can keep you cozy and effectively combat harsher weather conditions. During this time of the year, Jordan Brand will often supply various retro silhouettes with more seasonal-inspired upgrades and this year we’re going to see this Air Jordan 3 Winterized be brought to life.
APPAREL
Footwear News

A New Air Jordan 13 ‘French Blue’ Colorway Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 13 sneaker is reportedly releasing soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared mock-up imagery of the Air Jordan 13 “French Blue,” a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that’s possibly making its retail debut before year’s end. The Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” features a white leather panel at the midfoot and is offset with a gray leather toebox as well as a...
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Classic Air Jordan 3 ‘White Cement’ Is Reportedly Making a Return in 2023

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. One of the most iconic Air Jordan 3 styles could be returning to stores next year. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared early info about the Air Jordan 3 Reimagined “White Cement,” which is a reissue of Michael Jordan’s third signature shoe that’s reportedly dropping in March 2023. The account also shared a mock-up depiction of the forthcoming release to give fans an idea of what’s expected to drop in the coming...
APPAREL
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
sneakernews.com

Nike’s Multi-Swoosh Cluster Appears On This Stealthy Air Max 90

As Nike continues to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the revolutionary Air Max series, the brand continues to deliver compelling options donning the visible Air cushioning. Although the Air Max 90 isn’t at the core of the brand’s celebration, Tinker Hatfield’s classic 32-year-old design has played a pivotal role in the anniversary’s first sixth months, as well as over the course of the technology’s history. The latest pair offers a predominantly black ensemble, with Air Max bubbles also opting for a stealthy look. A non-standard cluster of swooshes at the lateral profile introduce some stark yellow and silver contrast, with the latter of the two hues also appearing on the medial side. Waffle-patterned tread underfoot round out the pitch-dark offering with heritage-inspired black.
LIFESTYLE
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Elephant" Gets A Release Update

Jordan Brand has a very rich history and when it comes to their individual models, they always make sure to mix and match themes so that one shoe can enjoy the aesthetics of another. For instance, sometimes, Jumpman will take an Air Jordan 1 colorway and put it on an Air Jordan 4. More recently, however, it looks like they will be taking the most unique part of the Air Jordan 3 and placing it onto the AJ1.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

A Close Look at Jasmine Jordan's Air Jordan 1 "Green Croc" PE

One of the most recognizable and sought-after silhouettes in the sneaker game, Jordan Brand’s iconic Air Jordan 1 receives new looks year after year. However, the availability ranges from general releases to limited drops to friends and family exclusives. With Jasmine Jordan’s Air Jordan 1 “Green Croc” PE, its availability falls into the last category. Daughter to Michael Jordan himself, Jasmine is no stranger to collaborating with the Jordan Brand team. Now, courtesy of English Sole, we’ve been given a detailed look at one of her most desired projects.
APPAREL
Footwear News

NBA Star Zion Williamson’s Second Jordan Signature Sneaker Is Built for Power and Speed

Click here to read the full article. The second signature shoe of NBA star Zion Williamson with Jordan Brand is here. The Jordan Zion 2, according to Jordan Brand, was made to balance the baller’s power and speed with his “playing persona,” and designed to remain comfortable “under the extreme duress of Williamson’s unique athletic gifts.” The brand further explained the player who this shoe is made for, stating it is built for those who are able to do several things on court by offering enhanced responsiveness and increased comfort and support. Jordan Brand is segmented Williamson’s shoe into three areas: the...
NBA

