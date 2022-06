Shohei Ohtani drove in eight runs in a historic performance for the Los Angeles Angels against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Ohtani is now the first player born in Japan to record eight RBI in a game in MLB history, per ESPN Stats & Info. But in true Angels fashion, they still lost […] The post Shohei Ohtani’s historic 8 RBI game coming in loss to Royals is peak Angels appeared first on ClutchPoints.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO