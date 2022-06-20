ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Township, PA

Last day of Spring brings comfortable temperatures and cloud cover

By Kaitlyn Moffett
WTAJ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe start the workweek out on a cooler note. A warm front is approaching from our west and that will bring in our cloud cover. Expect a mostly cloudy sky by this afternoon and high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The front will try and spark a few...

www.wearecentralpa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

Summer bummer: Humid, wet weather for Northeast as seasons change

Much of the Northeast was transported back in time this weekend as conditions more akin to May than June were widespread. Despite the summer solstice, the official start of astronomical summer, being just around the corner, many residents were left to wonder what season it truly was this weekend. AccuWeather forecasters say a shift in the overall atmospheric pattern this week may continue to add to the seasonal confusion.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/17 Friday forecast

Forecast: Today will be hotter and more humid with a pop-up shower/thunderstorm N&E this afternoon. And even though the coverage of this activity still looks weak, a strong or even severe thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Tonight will be more comfortable with temps falling into the low 60s in the city with some 50s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be about 20 degrees cooler, less humid and blustery with highs only in the upper 60s... feeling more like the start of May!Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and still on the cool side for the tail end of June. Expect highs only in the mid 70s.Temperatures get back to normal on Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs closer to 80.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Gigantic tornado hits Texas amid severe thunderstorms

A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...
TEXAS STATE
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Android
The Independent

UK weather: Temperatures to drop by 15C after heatwave with rain on the way

Temperatures could fall by up to 15C in parts of the UK after the country experienced its hottest day of the year for three days in a row, with forecasters saying rain is likely. The Met Office said Saturday is expected to be “cloudier and much cooler” across much of England and Wales compared to the scorching day before.But the far south is expected to be brighter and “still very warm”.Showers are also forecast across parts of England over the next two days - especially in southern areas from late Saturday into Sunday. It comes after a UK heatwave which...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

High heat to fuel thunderstorms from Plains to Northeast

Summer officially begins on Tuesday, and it could be a stormy start to the new season for millions of people across part of the central and eastern U.S. The northern Plains has been no stranger to thunderstorms as of late with multiple rounds of severe weather rumbling across the region. AccuWeather forecasters say that more of the same is in the cards for the first half of the week, in no small part due to the ongoing heat wave across the middle of the country. While storms are unlikely to be as widespread as some of the severe weather events earlier in the spring, a broad portion of the country may feel impacts through midweek.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Southwest sizzle: Hottest weather yet this year on tap

Mother Nature is poised to crank up the heat to levels more typical of the middle of summer across the southwestern United States late this week, and forecasters say decades-old records could be in jeopardy amid the early-season sizzle. “A northward bulge in the jet stream will expand and strengthen...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Mid 70s, sunny, breezy on Father's Day

It doesn't get much better than this for Father's Day!Expect plenty of sunshine, low humidity and temps in the mid 70s this afternoon. Even out east, where you started the day with some showers, you'll see improvement through the day.While it won't be quite as windy as yesterday, it'll still be breezy with gusts of 20 to 30 mph at times. Otherwise, the vibes are great! It'll be another crisp night as temps fall into the 50s around town and 40s farther north and west.The winds will gradually relax overnight, but you'll need the jackets out the door once again tomorrow. Monday itself (and for the observance of Juneteenth), things remain nice and quiet. Skies will be bright with just a few high clouds streaming in. Temps will be a touch warmer, in the upper 70s to around 80. Our next risk of any rain holds off until Tuesday as things turn unsettled for midweek. 
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Thunderstorms to hit England on Thursday as Met Office issues weather warning

Thunderstorms are set to sweep across much of southern England on Thursday amid fears that roads, homes and businesses could be flooded.The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning stretching from Sheffield in the North, across the South East and down to Bath in the South West, meaning Glastonbury revellers could be caught in torrential downpours.With another rail strike taking place on Thursday, it is likely the storms will add to transport issues with poor driving conditions and floodwater on roads, potentially causing danger to life.The Met Office said there is a chance of further rail and bus cancellations...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy