California Candidate Downed at Susanville as Autogyro Breaks. Tallant Tubbs, candidate for the Republican senatorial nomination, said tonight he was safe and planning to continue his tour of the northern counties in an autogyro, despite an accident to the plane today. “We were six miles out of Susanville, at an altitude of 6000 feet, starting to climb the Sierras, bound for Downieville, when one of the two strut wires supporting the left-wing crystalized and broke,” Tubbs said.

