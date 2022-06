Maine is sending out another round of rebate checks. The $850 checks will automatically be sent out this week. Gas Stimulus: How will the Gas Rebate Act of 2022 work?. The first round of checks were sent out on June 2, 2022, to 5,000 residents. The rebates have continually been sent since then– up to 200,000 being sent each week.

MAINE STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO